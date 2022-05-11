Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

450connect HUBER+SUHNER Alliance for supply of antennas and components to build the 450 MHz platform across Germany. 3,22 Full Details

Alif Semiconductor OQ Technology Vendors sign MoU to collaborate on a NB-IoT solution for hybrid terrestrial satellite networking. 3,22 Full Details

Beyond Now NTT DOCOMO Deal proves the Japanese mobile operator with a partner orchestration hub for its newly-launched SME marketplace. 3,22 Full Details

Bharti Airtel Axis Bank Partnership to strengthen the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions. 3,22 Full Details

Bouygues Telecom Technicolor Connected Home Integration to deploy IPTV-over-Wi-Fi set-top box to French consumers, and deliver video experiences. 4,22 Full Details

Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) HUK-COBURG, Germany CMT powers new automatic crash assistance and digital claims services offered by HUK-COBURG. 4,22 Full Details

CEA Spectronite Vendors adapt, optimise CEA-Leti’s spectrally waveform with enhanced spectral efficiency for Spectronite’s X-Series modem for 5G systems. 3,22 Full Details

Ciena EASSy EASSy uses Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme to increase capacity and performance in sub-Saharan Africa. 3,22 Full Details

Ciena team.blue Denmark Selected Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform to serve as foundation for WAN-ring, providing point-to-point metro DCI network service between sites. 4,22 Full Details

Deutsche Telekom Netcracker Technology Uses Netcracker Service Orchestration to automate its B2B services across multivendor software-defined WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi (SD-X) environments. 3,22 Full Details

Dubber Microsoft Vendors announce ability to capture video recordings and perform advanced recording controls on Microsoft Teams. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson Batelco Vendors sign MoU to collaborate on 5G technologies and innovations, which pushes Kingdom of Bahrain’s digital economy vision. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Bharti Airtel Ericsson chosen to evolve BSS digital transformation, including VoLTE, 5G readiness and IoT. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson Illinois Electric Cooperative Partnership to support IEC’s efforts to improve capacity, coverage, and user experience for customers. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) Alliance to strengthen their partnership and expand 5G networks in Indonesia. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson Ooredoo Qatar Vendors extend their alliance to deploy 4+0 carrier aggregation microwave hops as Qatar gears up to host FIFA World Cup 2022. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Optus, Tanzania Deal to provide broad coverage 5G, 4G services utilising existing 2100MHz and 1800MHz spectrum. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson Rogers, Canada Vendors launch Canada’s commercial 5G standalone network to meet growing demand from Canadian companies and consumers. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson SmarTone, Hong Kong Alliance to empower consumers and businesses with end-user-ready application that boosts mobile connectivity. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson stc Selection of Ericsson’s Catalogue and Order Management solutions for Open Digital Architecture transformation. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson stc Vendors complete a TDD-TDD (Time Division Duplex) 5G Carrier Aggregation PoC that supports nationwide 5G rollout. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson Telma, Madagascar Deployment of Ericsson’s three-sector, dual-band Radio 6626 across five major sites in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Turkcell Collaboration agreement for the digital transformation of industries utilising Ericsson Private Network solution. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Vodafone Oman Deployment of 5G indoor system with speeds up to 600Mbps for faster downloads, seamless browsing, and streaming services. 3,22 Full Details

Ericsson India Vodafone Idea Foundation Vendors partner to set up Robotic Labs in ten schools nationwide to provide new-age learning experiences to children. 4,22 Full Details

Ericsson Routes Hillwood Vendors partner to advance autonomous mobility and make transportation safer and more sustainable. 4,22 Full Details

Fujitsu Ekinops Reseller deal to integrate Ekinops OTN compact modular switches into Fujitsu 1FINITY open optical networking portfolio. 3,22 Full Details

Google Cloud BT Deal announces five-year partnership to accelerate BT’s company-wide digital transformation. 3,22 Full Details

Highlight Cisco Provide support for Cisco Meraki SD-WAN services, giving end-to-end visibility of virtual and physical networks 3,22 Full Details

IBM HCL Technologies Vendors create centre of excellence to help CSPs modernise network infrastructure, transform service delivery, simplify operations. 3,22 Full Details

Infinera Gulf Bridge International (GBI) Deployment of Infinera’s Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) technology to increase capacity on GBI’s Smart Network. 3,22 Full Details

Infinera Hetzner Online, Germany Adoption of Infinera’s ICE6 solution, capable of transmission speeds of up to 800 Gb/s, on Hetzner Online’s nationwide network. 3,22 Full Details

Infinera NexGen Networks Adoption of Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform to provide new services to its NexGen’s customers. 3,22 Full Details

Infinera PCCW Global Vendors complete significant deployment on the PEACE cable system between Marseille, Cyprus and Abu Talat. 3,22 Full Details

Iteris University of Michigan’s Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI) Iteris chosen by UMTRI for smart mobility and safety initiative, extending Iteris’ smart mobility infrastructure management technologies. 4,22 Full Details

Kerlink VIoT, Vietnam Partnership to rollout Vietnam’s nationwide LoRaWAN IoT network, and VIoT’s plan to support Helium‘s ‘The People’s Network.’ 3,22 Full Details

Kerlink Unnamed wind-energy farm Kerlink’s Wirnet iStation gateways help to power multiple LoRaWAN networks in Dutch wind-energy parks. 4,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Analog Devices MoU signed with Analog Devices, including joint demonstrations of open radio access network (O-RAN) technology at industry events. 3,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Tech Mahindra Tech Mahindra chooses KORA solutions to certify 5G equipment of O-RAN in a 5G O-RAN test lab facility in New Jersey. 4,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Singapore’s Quantum Engineering Programme (QEP) MOU signed to collaborate in accelerating research, development, and education in quantum technologies. 4,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Selection of KORA solutions to build an open testing and integration facility in support of an open RAN ecosystem. 3,22 Full Details

Linxa OTEGLOBE Deployment of Linxa Connect to empower OTEGLOBE Carrier to transform its wholesale voice business. 3,22 Full Details

LIWA SAS cyan LIWA chose cyan’s MVNO-platform (BSS/OSS) to expand digital portfolio to include mobile connectivity. 4,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software CompaxDigital Alliance to join forces and drive new revenue growth for emerging 5G services with consumer and enterprise offers. 4,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Liberty Latin America Extension of partnership to include digital transformation and monetisation in Costa Rica. 3,22 Full Details

Mavenir Aspire Technology Vendors accelerate testing of O-RAN compliant cloud-native Mavenir CU/DU with pre-tested and integrated Remote Radiohead Units. 4,22 Full Details

Mavenir Bharti Airtel Completion of India’s initial Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) based live 5G network validation in partnership with Mavenir. 4,22 Full Details

Mavenir Crexendo Alliance to expand business communications offerings for CSPs, channels, and SIs 3,22 Full Details

Mavenir iBASIS Alliance to launch CPaaS and introduce global programmable communications to service providers. 3,22 Full Details

Mavenir O2 Telefónica Vendors demonstrate zero-touch CI/CD-based operations of IMS Core on cloud infrastructure. 3,22 Full Details

Mavenir Türk Telekom Chosen by Türk Telekom for an Open vRAN pilot, supports telecom infra project open RAN, open transport groups. 3,22 Full Details

Microsoft Tizeti Collaboration to boost high-speed internet services in Nigeria with Airband initiative, and improve connectivity. 3,22 Full Details

Netcracker, NEC e& Deployment of Netcracker Edge Orchestration to innovate with 5G and new edge services in vertical markets. 3,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Telenet, Belgium Allince to offer Telenet with upgraded capabilities, functionality as part of ongoing digital transformation program. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia 5G OI Lab Deal to advance technologies and co-creation of new services ecosystems for enabling 5G-era solutions. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Antofagasta Minerals Deployment to support secure and reliable operations at its copper mine in Chile, and improve digital transformation. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Energie Wasser Luzern (ewl) Deployment of Nokia’s PON fibre solution to provide a single network for business, residential customers, and smart metering services. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia Chunghwa Telecom Selected in a two year deal to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Equideum Health Chosen to develop and deliver healthcare use-cases by using Nokia’s Data Marketplace (NDM) solution. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Etisalat UAE Agreement to deploy 5G private wireless networks to support enterprises across Abu Dhabi. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Chosen by IOH as the principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal. 3,22

Nokia Hrvatski Telekom Completion of 25Gb/second fibre broadband trial with Hrvatski Telekom, part of Deutsche Telekom Group (DTAG). 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Karel, Turkey New partnership agreement was signed with Karel to manufacture 4G and 5G base stations in Turkey. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia MediaTek, stc Vendors verify 3 Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC-CA) in a 5G Standalone (SA) network in the city of Makkah. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia Microsoft Nokia to provide data center switching solutions for Microsoft’s data center facilities to support bandwidth growth to Microsoft Azure as part of a multi-faceted deal. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia NS Solutions Deal to build, operate, maintain 5G private wireless network at OMRON’s automation centre Kusatsu 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Orange Extension of alliance to help operator deliver advanced 5G services, reliable network performance in France, other European countries. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Rakuten Mobile Demonstration of initial live 1 Tb/s per channel transmission over Rakuten Mobile’s commercial DWDM network. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Utimaco Vendors jointly develop 5G security solutions for core mobile networks in a move that expands the partnership. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia Technical University of Kaiserslautern (TUK) TUK conducts automatic eSIM download to a smartphone using Nokia‘s 5G network technology. 4,22 Full Details

Nokia TIME dotCom (TIME) Chosen for the supply and delivery of a DWDM optical network, build high resilience cross-peninsular optical network. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia T-Mobile Polska Extension of partnership with T-Mobile Polska to include modernization of operator’s existing radio network infrastructure, rollout of 5G services. 3,22 Full Details

Nokia Vodafone Selected for software defined network controller trials for Vodafone’s multi-access fixed network technology. 3,22 Full Details

O2 Telefonica MATRIXX Software, Google Cloud O2 Telefonica launches with MATRIXX Software on Google Cloud confidential computing for enterprise services growth. 3,22 Full Details

OneWeb Axiros Alliance for management of critical customer infrastructure to permit rapid, automated service quality management. 3,22 Full Details

OneWeb Speedcast Deal integrates OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity into Speedcast’s Unified Global Platform (UGP). 3,22 Full Details

Online Systems Freshwave Vendors design, build, manage 4G mobile private networks using outdoor small cell technology. 3,22 Full Details

Orange DabaDoc Service that allows African diaspora residing in Europe, US to instantly offer a video medical consultation to their relatives living in their country of origin. 3,22 Full Details

Orange Soracom Agreement with Orange Wholesale France to expand its network for global IoT connectivity. 3,22 Full Details

Orange Business Services Fortinet Alliance offers disruptive approach to SASE by integrating Fortinet’s security-driven networking technologies into the Orange telco cloud infrastructure. 3,22 Full Details

Rakuten Symphony Robin.io Acquisition deal to allow creation of cloud infrastructure and operations, from edge to central data centre. 3,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Continuant Strengthen alliance by enabling cloud migrations to Microsoft Teams communications offerings. 3,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Odine, Turkcell Partnership to deliver features and capabilities of appliance-based SBCs in a virtual software footprint, PSX SWe. 3,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Air Navigation and Weather Services (ANWS), Taiwan Chosen R&S Series5200 ATC radios from Rohde & Schwarz to deliver reliable communications, enhanced security to Taiwanese airports. 3,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chosen Rohde & Schwarz mobile network testing solutions to assess and benchmark the performance, coverage, and capacity of the country’s mobile network operators. 3,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Bulgarian Communications Regulations Commission Agency extends nationwide spectrum monitoring network with modern Rohde & Schwarz fixed monitoring stations. 3,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics Orange Extension of long-term alliance to enhance Samsung Galaxy user experiences across Europe. 3,22 Full Details

SAP Kyndryl Expansion of partnership with SAP to help customers solve their most complex digital business transformation challenges. 4,22 Full Details

Semtech JAM-Labs Semtech’s BlueRiver Platform offers near-zero latency video for JAM-Labs surgical displays. 4,22 Full Details

Semtech Lightware Semtech’s AVXT technology integrated into Lightware’s TPX devices for use in classrooms, auditoriums, and conference rooms. 3,22 Full Details

Senet Dhyan Partnership to offer turnkey LoRaWAN smart street lighting solutions for cities and utilities. 4,22 Full Details

Senet GRiT Technologies Senet’s RAN provider services support growth in rural manufacturing, healthcare, agricultural IoT initiatives in Indiana and Ohio. 3,22 Full Details

Senet Helium Network Extension of integration to deliver LoRaWAN connectivity and managed network services globally. 4,22 Full Details

SFC Energy Wolftank Group Companies team to develop zero-emissions hydrogen emergency power generators for Italian telecommunications provider TIM. 4,22 Full Details

Summa Networks Cirrus Core Networks Deal to deliver ​​solutions for IaaS fully managed packed core, IMS, content delivery and applications to MNOs and MVNOs. 4,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Incremental Acquisition to strengthen its position as a leader in the UK market for IT services. 3,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Polygon Partnership with Polygon to use its network and tools to develop Web3 solutions. 3,22 Full Details

Telent University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Delivery of Telent 5G Private Network services to AMRC provides greater levels of operational efficiency. 4,22 Full Details

USU American mobile communications provider Deployment to create a high-quality and service experience for customers anytime, and in any channel. 4,22 Full Details

Vodafone Ericsson Completion of the 5G standalone (SA) network slicing trial for dedicated and guaranteed performance. 3,22 Full Details

Vodafone Four UK towns, cities Vodafone uses phone boxes across UK to ensure customers and businesses can keep enjoying 4G mobile connections. 3,22 Full Details

Vodafone Nokia, Plymouth City Council, Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) Vendors to run trials at Plymouth Smart Sound the marine-focused 5G testbed powered by a 5G Mobile Private Network (MPN). 3,22 Full Details

Vodafone Refugee Council Alliance to distribute smartphones, devices and connectivity to refugees, including those fleeing Ukraine. 4,22 Full Details

Vodafone NZ IBM, MATRIXX Software Collaboration to provide enterprise-wide digital commerce for all post-pay, pre-pay, wholesale and IoT customers. 4,22 Full Details

Zain KSA Huawei Vendors combine to launch 5G LAN in MENA to bring more diversified digital services to local 5GtoB market. 3,22 Full Details

ZTE Corporation China Mobile Vendors jointly launch an integrated CampSite solution in Hunan Province, China to extend 5G industry boundaries. 3,22 Full Details

ZTE Corporation Converge ICT Alliance to bring commercial 10-Gigabit-capable XGS-PON infrastructure in Philippines’ residential markets. 3,22 Full Details