Espoo, Finland. 26 April 2022 – Nokia announced that the Swiss energy services company, Energie Wasser Luzern (ewl), has deployed its PON fibre solution. Nokia is replacing the legacy network with the latest fibre access technology, providing a single network for business and residential customers, as well as for smart metering services. ewl selected this solution in collaboration with its subsidiary arcade solutions ag to meet the growing demand for more capacity, faster speeds, and broadband services for its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Lucerne, Switzerland.

As Lucerne’s energy services company, ewl has delivered a modernised infrastructure for the fibre network’s approximately 12,000 buildings, which are all connected to fibre for high-quality broadband services and smart metering, including water and electrical power measurement. In addition to providing these services to businesses and residential customers, not just within Lucerne but also to its suburbs, ewl will empower new economic opportunities and market competition.

Nokia has deployed its 7360 ISAM FX series high-capacity fibre access nodes which support GPON and XGS-PON technologies to deliver uncompromised performance and capacity to meet the needs of residential and business customers. The solution is ready for a smooth evolution to 25G PON and software-defined access networks (SDAN), which will futureproof the network. In addition, Nokia is providing professional services support for installation and maintenance.

Samuel Schnyder, CMO for arcade solutions, says, “We needed a new access infrastructure based on modern PON technologies to meet ewl’s current and future requirements as a city network provider for Lucerne. We were challenged to provide services not only for residential and business customers, but also for smart metering over the same infrastructure. Nokia was able to provide us with a single solution that addressed different customer requirements in terms of QoS and bandwidth, and the required security regulations for smart metering.”

Dominique Verhulst, global head of Utilities business for Nokia, says, “As a modern energy services company that is broadening its offering with advanced metering and Internet services, ewl’s need for fast and reliable broadband is very high. ewl is a specialist in this space, so we are excited to work with them to bring our expertise in building, operating, and renewing similar city networks from across Europe and North America.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 2200 enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building advanced IP, optical and wireless networks on the planet.

