Andrew Haddad of Vodafone NZ

Auckland, New Zealand and Foster City, USA. 14 April 2022 – Vodafone NZ is extending its collaboration with IBM and MATRIXX Software to provide enterprise wide digital commerce for all post-pay, pre-pay, wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers. As part of this latest relationship expansion, IBM Consulting and MATRIXX, which is part of IBM’s ecosystem network, will replace and modernise Vodafone’s charging system in order to offer customers a transformed digital experience.

Andrew Haddad, Vodafone NZ chief information officer, says both MATRIXX Software and IBM are proven and reliable collaborators with global credentials, and will play a key role in helping further improve customer experience. “Paying bills is never the most exciting part of any customer relationship, but it’s an incredibly vital one for any business. MATRIXX and IBM have been supporting Vodafone NZ with charging solutions for our post-pay and wholesale customers for eight years and I’m excited to extend our collaboration to benefit our pre-pay customers.”

In its earlier engagement with MATRIXX and IBM, Vodafone NZ experienced a decrease in customer churn, an increase in business NPS to market in New Zealand with enterprise data sharing.

Steve O’Donnell, IBM Consulting managing partner, New Zealand says the pace and demand for digital transformation continues to accelerate, making strategic relationships even more critical in helping organisations get to value quickly. “To realise the promise of 5G within the next few years, decisions need to be made today with the right technology solutions, skills and support to execute and succeed. Systems integrators like IBM can help organisations like Vodafone NZ co-create solutions while supporting them on their transformation journeys, help them reduce costs and unlock new revenue streams.”

Andre Gunnberg

Andre Gunnberg, MATRIXX chief revenue officer, says the extension to the collaboration means MATRIXX can streamline and simplify Vodafone NZ’s infrastructure and open opportunities for new products and services. “Our Digital Commerce Platform will enable Vodafone NZ to consolidate multiple charging solutions onto a single instance with sub-domains for each business unit, optimising costs and gaining significant operational efficiencies thanks to simpler and cheaper operations.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with IBM to power Vodafone’s innovation with new products and services. Working together, we have the potential to open up new revenue opportunities that were not previously available. Enabled by our simplified approach, I believe MATRIXX will enable Vodafone to achieve its integration and migration outcomes faster than any other vendor could achieve,” adds Gunnberg.

