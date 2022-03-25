Glo Gordon of Matrixx

Foster City, Calif., USA. 23 March 2022 — MATRIXX Software, a global provider of monetisation solutions, reports that Liberty Latin America has selected MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of its ongoing digital evolution in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Following the April 2021 announcement that MATRIXX is bringing more choice, transparency and responsiveness to customers in Puerto Rico, Liberty Latin America has selected the MATRIXX platform to accelerate its cloud monetisation strategy for its operations in Costa Rica.

“Delivering transformational products and services that help improve and simplify the digital lives of our customers requires shortening time to the transformation of customer experience,” says Pedro Sousa, interim CIO at Liberty Latin America. “As part of our ongoing technology evolution, we chose the MATRIXX platform for its ability to enable simple configuration, rapid innovation and reliable scalability as we transform our business. We look forward to partnering with MATRIXX to give Costa Rican customers the digital experiences they expect now and in the coming years as the country enters the 5G evolution.”

Operating in over 20 consumer and over 30 B2B markets, Liberty Latin America is transforming its commerce infrastructure across all of its properties. In moving its legacy monetisation infrastructure to the cloud, Liberty Latin America will be leveraging the cloud native MATRIXX platform to streamline and simplify operations, providing richer experiences for its customers. Liberty Latin America will be deploying MATRIXX Digital Commerce as a single, cloud-based monetisation platform across its mobile, enterprise, IoT and broadband customers.

“We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Liberty Latin America, first in Puerto Rico and now in Costa Rica,” comments Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “They have implemented an ambitious, forward-looking approach to cloud monetisation and transformation. No matter how their customers are engaging, we look forward to helping Liberty Latin America deliver the same valuable, future-facing digital experiences similar to those announced to its customers in Puerto Rico.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus

