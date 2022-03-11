Espoo, Finland. 10 March 2022 – Nokia has announced it has completed a successful 25Gb/second fibre broadband trial with Hrvatski Telekom, part of Deutsche Telekom Group (DTAG). The trial took place at Hrvatski Telekoms laboratory in Rijeka, Croatia and was the first in the country to use 25G PON technology, and one of trials with a DTAG company.

Sandy Motley, president, fixed networks at Nokia, says, “As fibre access networks develop, Communications Service Providers are now looking beyond the immediate needs of residential customers at new applications for enterprise customers and to support their own mobile networks with backhaul. 25G PON, which is available today with our Quillion powered fibre nodes, is an easy solution to immediately add scale and capacity and only requires a change in optics for operation.”

Boris Drilo, CTO at Hrvatski Telekom, says, “This demo shows that our FTTH network is fully compliant with the cutting-edge PON technology that will radically increase the capacity, bandwidth and quality of our broadband service in the future. By already deploying Nokia’s single multipurpose G/XGS-/25G PON platform, we are showing exciting capabilities of the largest fibre network in Croatia capable of the possible speeds.”

