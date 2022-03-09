Amitabh Chaudhry of Axis Bank

New Delhi and Mumbai, India. 07 March, 2022 – Bharti Airtel, India’s communications solutions provider, and Axis Bank, India’s private sector bank, announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the growth of India’s digital ecosystem through a range of financial solutions.

In a bid to accelerate adoption of digital payments in the country, over the coming months, Airtel and Axis Bank will bring to market a range of innovative financial offerings and digital services exclusively for Airtel’s 340 million plus customers. These will include co-branded credit card with benefits, pre-approved instant loans, Buy Now Pay Later offerings and many more. The alliance, with its significant reach across the country will help penetrate tier 2 and tier 3 markets by enabling higher adoption of digitised payments.

The partnership was kicked-off with the launch of the ‘Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card’ that will offer a host of attractive benefits such as cashbacks, special discounts, digital vouchers and complimentary services to Airtel customers.

Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card users will enjoy exciting rewards* on their card spends –

25% cashback on Airtel Mobile/DTH recharges, Airtel Black and Airtel Xstream Fibre payments

10% cashback on Electricity/Gas/Water bill payments via Airtel Thanks app

10% cashback on spends with preferred merchants – BigBasket , Swiggy , Zomato

, , 1% cashback on all other spends

Amazon e-Voucher INR 500 on card activation within 30 days of issuance

This credit card will be exclusively available for eligible Airtel customers through a seamless digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.

Additionally, Axis Bank will leverage Airtel’s suite of digital services such as its C-PaaS platform Airtel IQ which spans voice, messaging, video, streaming, call masking and virtual contact centre solutions, to enhance digital capabilities. Axis Bank will also use various cyber security services from Airtel. Going forward, the companies will further explore collaborating across Cloud and Data Centre services.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel says, “Airtel is building a formidable financial services portfolio as part of its endeavour to offer world-class digital services to its customers. We are delighted to join forces with Axis Bank in this exciting journey. Through this win-win telco-bank partnership, Airtel customers will get access to Axis Bank’s world-class financial services portfolio and exclusive benefits, while Axis Bank will benefit from Airtel’s strong digital capabilities and deep distribution reach.”

Commenting on this partnership, Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank says, “At Axis Bank, we are constantly striving to enhance value for our stakeholders. This one of its kind collaboration will help widen the access to credit and various digital financial offerings from Axis Bank for Airtel’s 340 million customers. On the other hand, we will leverage Airtel’s widespread reach and services ranging from mobility and DTH to utility bill payments offering our customers the opportunity to maximise value, while also aiding the digital economy exponentially.”

