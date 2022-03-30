London, UK. 29 March 2022 – Linxa, the wholesale telecoms platform specialist, has announced the deployment of Linxa Connect, empowering OTEGLOBE Carrier to transform its wholesale voice business. Linxa Connect, is a fully integrated end-to-end telecom management platform which supports and automates wholesale processes, from rate management, to routing, quality and deal management, all the way to billing, dispute management, fraud and real time reporting.

This strategic transformation project has enabled OTEGLOBE to replace their legacy Platform with an edge, agile and more efficient Solution, Linxa Connect. Furthermore, rather than only replacing legacy systems, the team’s together went a step further and transformed OTEGLOBE’s wholesale operations by enhancing automation and business processes, enabling them to benefit from significant competitive advantages and efficiencies from day one.

‘OTEGLOBE is a dynamic, forward-thinking operator and we are delighted to be a part of the continued success of their wholesale voice business. By nature, our platform constantly evolves to stay at the forefront of new industry requirements, while remaining flexible so it can scale with ease. We believe these acumens will be the basis of a long and fruitful partnership, putting us at the core of OTEGLOBE’s voice evolution strategy, growth and success’, says Ali Gazioglu, COO at Linxa.

‘Linxa Connect, has enabled us to transform our wholesale voice business, giving us the efficiency, transparency and agility required in today’s rapidly changing voice business. We are now able to not only benefit from higher levels of automation and control, but more importantly, we are better equipped to offer the high quality, secure, competitively priced voice solutions that our customers expect, day in, day out’ says George Nikoloudis, COO of OTEGLOBE.

The Linxa Connect platform empowers the successful voice business of a growing number of Tier-1 carriers and will continue to do so by fostering solutions that give these companies what they desperately need to remain relevant: simplicity, automation, control and agility.

