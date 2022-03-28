28 March 2022 – Vodafone Oman and Ericsson have announced the deployment of a 5G indoor system at the Vodafone Experience Hub in Mall of Oman as well as the Vodafone Oman headquarter offices. Visitors at the Experience Hub can now enjoy speeds up to 600Mbps that allow for faster downloads, seamless browsing, low latency and streaming services.

The experience of up to 600Mbps speed is achieved with Radio Dot 4475 with Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) 8848 using 5G New Radio (NR) Time Division Duplex (TDD) Band 41 along with Band 3 in data aggregation mode the first in the Middle East for this specific band combination. Radio Dot 4475 with Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) 8848 are part of the Ericsson Indoor 5G portfolio.

Stelios Savvides, technology director at Vodafone Oman, says, “With so much time spent at home, offices, shopping malls or in airports, the quality of indoor 5G coverage is quickly becoming a must-have for our customers. Enhancing the in-building user experience is a key priority for Vodafone Oman and the Ericsson 5G Radio Dot deployments at our flagship Experience Hub and our HQ offices are the first of many in this journey. We see the Ericsson Radio Dot System as the right solution to offer a superior indoor experience to our valuable customers.”

Radio Dot 4475, one of the smallest tri-band small cells and weighing just 1.5 kilograms, is a multi-band low-power radio transmitter with eight antenna elements. The IRU 8848 allows connections of up to eight next-generation Radio Dots in a single unit facilitating 5G and 4G deployment.

Wojciech Bajda, vice president and head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says, “Ericsson Radio Dot System is the industry-leading solution to significantly improve indoor user experience. The solution enables Vodafone Oman to provide greatly improved service quality for indoor users for voice and data. As a strategic business partner to Vodafone Oman, we are committed to supporting them in providing the best user experience to consumers and enterprises.”

Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System supports multi-technology, multi-band, multi-operator and unlicensed deployments, as well as software features such as 4×4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation, and 256 QAM in TDD mid-bands and FDD bands.

