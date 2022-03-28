Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced that its flagship Core networking products have been selected by Orange to help the operator deliver new advanced 5G services and stronger and more reliable network performance in France and other European countries. The deal extends the two companies’ longstanding partnership.

Orange will deploy Nokia cloud native 5G Standalone Core network and Nokia Subscriber Data Management in various countries in Europe, including France, its main market. With Nokia’s advanced 5G cloud solutions, Orange will be equipped to deliver the most advanced 5G services leveraging ultra-low latency, agility and reliability.

Nokia cloud based solution is already in use in Orange European networks for IMS voice core.

Nokia is the 5G SA Core market, with over 60 CSP customers around the world; that includes nearly 30 CSPs in Europe who are using Nokia 5G Core products. In addition, 25 of the top 40 communication service providers by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.

Laurent Leboucher, group CTO at Orange, says, “To deliver on 5G advanced services requires having the best equipment and functions, and we are pleased to extend our relationship with Nokia. Our partnership is longstanding and together we’ll be able to give Orange customers a superior 5G network experience.”

Fran Heeran, SVP & head of core networks, cloud and network services at Nokia, says, “Nokia continues to set the industry pace with our advanced 5G Core technology, and we are pleased to be strengthening our relationship with Orange. This partnership will enhance the performance and reliability of Orange’s networks and help enable the monetisation of its 5G investments.”

