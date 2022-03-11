Jim Brisimitzis of 5G Open Innovation Lab

Nokia has announced that it has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) as a corporate sponsor. As a specialist in 5G technology and the recognised vendor for private wireless, Nokia will work with other 5G OI Lab startups and partners to pave the way for enabling 5G-era solutions across industry verticals.

5G OI Lab is a global technology ecosystem based in the Seattle area. Since its founding in 2020, 5G OI Lab has brought together technology companies, service providers and innovators across a variety of industries to collaborate on new solutions and business models. To date, it has attracted active participation from both the developer community and more than 70 startups to explore new ideas and innovations within 5G OI Lab’s programs.

Nokia has already engaged in programs with 5G OI Lab, including supporting 5G field experiments to solve real-world challenges in the agricultural industry. Nokia’s radios and Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) solutions are being used in 5G OI Lab’s field labs to power widespread testing of a variety of applications and use cases for rural farms in Snohomish County in Washington State.

Jim Brisimitzis, founder/managing partner, 5G Open Innovation Lab, says, “Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally, and we are humbled to have Nokia join our ecosystem as a Corporate Partner as we continue our rapid growth. We’ve enjoyed our past partnerships and look forward to formally engaging with the broad Nokia ecosystem in the pursuit of unlocking the true value of edge and 5G-enabled connectivity.”

Ed Alfonso, EVP and GM of Nokia America’s Mobile Networks says, “5G’s lightning-fast speed and ultra-low latency are game changers for wireless connectivity and the plethora of new industry applications it can enable. What’s also game changing is how 5G will reach its full potential which will be achieved through partnerships with industry, academia and government and through ecosystems such as those that 5G Open Innovation Lab has created. Working together, we can prove out new 5G and edge use cases and collaborate directly with the startup community that is dreaming up even bigger applications for 5G. Nokia is dedicated to participating in 5G OI Lab’s programs with our 5G technology and experts.”

