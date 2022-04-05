Vodafone announced it is working with charity Refugee Council to distribute smartphones, devices and connectivity to refugees, including those fleeing Ukraine.

Vodafone has donated 3,000 smartphones, connectivity and 1,000 portable chargers to the programme and is extending its popular Tech Appeal, so the UK public and businesses can donate tech to the cause.

This follows Vodafone’s recent announcement that it is offering free connectivity to 200,000 refugees arriving in the UK from Ukraine through its everyone.connected programme.

Refugee Council is one of the charities working with refugees and those seeking asylum in the UK. It provides resettlement and integration services, such as help with securing accommodation, finding English lessons, registering for a GP or opening a bank account. Importantly, it also provides therapy to help address the trauma and mental health issues facing adults and children as they arrive in the UK as refugees. It supports around 14,000 displaced men, women and children every year.

Tamsin Baxter, executive director of fundraising and external affairs, Refugee Council, says, “We are working hard to prepare for the arrival of refugees from Ukraine and are ready to help them recover and rebuild their lives after the trauma they’ve faced. It’s brilliant to see companies like Vodafone supporting our work. When you have lost so much, connectivity to those you love is invaluable; these phones could make the difference between speaking to a husband, children or parents who have been left behind, or not. That is absolutely a lifeline.”

Vodafone is offering its customers free mobile calls and texts to Ukraine and is waiving charges for customers within the country; and is match-funding donations to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through the British Red Cross. It is also offering suitably qualified candidates from Ukraine fast track access to employment opportunities, subject to visa requirements. And Vodafone Foundation Instant Networks Teams are on the ground in Romania and Hungary, installing Instant WiFi and charging points in refugee centres to help people stay in touch with family and friends.

To find out more, search Vodafone everyone connected.

