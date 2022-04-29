Espoo, Finland. 29 April 2022 – Nokia announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Karel, a Turkish electronics manufacturer, to manufacture 4G and 5G base stations in Turkey. The companies intend to start producing 4G base stations for the local market by mid 2022. With 5G expected to become commercial in Turkey in 2023, local production is also expected to include 5G base stations.

Ozgur Erzincan, country senior officer Turkey at Nokia, “We are very excited about this announcement. Turkey is an important market for Nokia, where we have strong business and long-standing, trusted relationships with our customers. Together with Karel, we will be able to fulfill all the domestic product demand from our customers for now and in the future.”

Sinan Tunaoglu, chairman of the board, Karel, “We are going through a period of significant change, in which technology develops very rapidly and the transition to new generation communication systems is ongoing. As Karel, we are moving forward with the vision and goal of becoming a global player in the field of technology with our R&D, qualified production power, knowledge and experience. Today, we are very excited about this cooperation that we started with Nokia, one of the world’s leading technology companies. We believe that this will create a long-term, growing and value-adding alliance.”

Karel has one of the most advanced R&D departments in Turkey in the communication electronics field, and the company’s modern facilities are compliant with international standards. Established with 100% domestic capital, Karel is the market specialist in Turkey and among the top 15 manufacturers globally, exporting products and technologies to more than 30 countries.

