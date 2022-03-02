Mallik Rao of O2 Telefonica

Silicon Valley, California, USA. 2 March 2022 — O 2 Telefonica , one of the integrated telecommunications providers in Germany, announced that its newly launched B2B services are enabled by MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation, running on Google Cloud Confidential Computing to maximise security and data privacy.

O 2 Telefónica is the first to run MATRIXX’s Converged Charging System on Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing. The new service combines the flexibility and simplicity of MATRIXX for monetisation with the hyper-scalability and privacy benefits enabled by Google Cloud. In a first step, O 2 Telefionica will use the new digital commerce platform for its digital B2B office solutions, followed by modern All-IP fixed-net, SD WAN, and 5G solutions in the future.

“We are on a mission to better serve Germany’s dynamic and fast-moving enterprise market,” says, Mallik Rao, CTIO, O 2 Telefonica. “We combined the flexibility and configurability of MATRIXX and the scalability and privacy capabilities of Google Cloud. As a result, we are now able to offer our B2B customers unmatched confidentiality delivered by a highly configurable charging product running on a massively scalable public cloud platform.”

Designed to enable better connection with value-chain partners and improved personalisation for customers, O 2 Telefonica’s new B2B service enables the delivery of more valuable and innovative products and services. For O 2 Telefónica, the need to ensure speed and agility made MATRIXX on Google Cloud the preferred option. By ensuring full encryption of data, the new enterprise offering from O 2 Telefonica enables the business agility that partners need to better serve enterprise customers of all sizes.

“With the first launch of this new enterprise offering in the public cloud, O 2 Telefonica has raised the bar on what’s possible for telecommunication providers,” says, Glo Gordon, CEO at MATRIXX Software. “We’ve built our cloud native Digital Commerce Platform to enable the flexibility and agility that only the public cloud can provide. Working in partnership with Google Cloud’s breakthrough Confidential Computing offering, we’re honored to support O 2 Telefónica’s technology transformation.”

“This new offering from O 2 Telefonica will help German businesses more effectively manage their digital applications and connectivity solutions, and ensure the highest levels of data privacy and security,” says, George Nazi, VP, Telco, Media, and Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to bolster O 2 Telefonica’s commitment to deliver secure, high speed connectivity in the region, and to support the modernisation of its own core systems through the delivery of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform on Google Cloud.”

When using cloud infrastructures, O 2 Telefonica relies on a wide range of security mechanisms. These include strong encryption solutions such as Confidential Computing via Google Cloud. With this technology, data is also encrypted during processing via a special shielded component. The company is thus using the latest and best technology for its digital transformation.

