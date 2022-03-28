Shenzhen, China – ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, together with Converge ICT, the fibre optic broadband network provider in the Philippines, is about to launch commercial 10-Gigabit-capable symmetric passive optical network (XGS-PON) infrastructure in South Luzon and the Visayas in the Philippines by May 2022.

Converge is the operator to provide residential XGS-PON services in the Philippines. ZTE will cooperate with Converge to expand the commercial range of XGS-PON in the coming years, effectively boosting the evolution of the local network.

In this XGS-PON project, Converge selected ZTE to further strengthen their cooperation. ZTE employed multiple XGS-PON devices with ultra-high bandwidth, such as F8648P and Flex PON technologies, for a smooth evolution from GPON to XGS-PON.

In addition, ZTE has begun its tests on its WiFi 6 ONT and Mesh Wi-Fi products and will provide high-quality and comprehensive XGS PON solutions and products. ZTE’s ONT has a 10 GE downlink port to satisfy users’ high-speed access requirements.

“In the future, we will continue to work with ZTE to build a stable and efficient network in the Philippines,” says Ronald G. Brusola, chief technology officer at Converge. “The next few years will be a window period for 10GPON development. We hope to work with ZTE to build a fixed broadband network that everyone can afford.”

“With our 10GPON connectivity up and running, we expect faster and greater things for businesses that utilise this technology,” Jesus Romero, chief operations officer at Converge says. “With our continued partnership with ZTE, we are confident in providing our clients that competitive advantage.”

“Converge and ZTE have maintained a good long-term partnership. ZTE has been providing Converge with stable and high-speed broadband access products and services. With 20 years of experience in the multimedia field, ZTE has built a professional R&D team of nearly 1,000 engineers,” says Wan Min, managing director of the ZTE Philippines. “With engineering delivery experts across the globe and rich experience in industrial cooperation, ZTE will continue to focus on technological evolution and service innovation in the big video sector, helping Converge develop ultra-high definition video services and set an excellent example for operators in Southeast Asia.”

Moving forward, ZTE and Converge will continue to deepen their cooperation to usher in the 10G PON era together.

