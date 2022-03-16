Espoo, Finland. 16 March 2022 – Ericsson targets a market made up of billions of consumers and business-users globally with an end-user-ready application that boosts mobile connectivity when it is needed most ensuring optimal mobile experiences.

Called Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost, the solution will be introduced to the enterprise and consumer markets through communications service providers (CSPs) and can be used on any device connected to a 4G or 5G network.

Recent Ericsson research found that 50% of business users and 40% of consumers are willing to pay for better control of their user experience for critical mobile sessions. SmarTone, a telecommunications provider in Hong Kong, will be the first CSP in the world to offer the Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost solution to its customers.

Stephen Chau, chief technology officer, SmarTone says, “We understand that customers may occasionally need to boost their mobile data connectivity when they are in business-critical or important social-networking situations. Thanks to this new innovative application, our network is now capable of offering our customers the possibility to boost connectivity in an easy-to-use mobile app, allowing them to always stay on top of things, as well as enjoy the best network experience on SmarTone’s network.”

Martin Zander, head of one network solutions, Ericsson, says, “Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost instantly maximises your content and user experience in a dynamic way that has not been possible before. If you are downloading or uploading a file on the go, need to run a videoconference, interacting with a business application, or having a gaming session from your mobile, it just works without any hassle.”

Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost is offered as a service to reduce time to market and available to communications service providers globally.

Zander adds, “The mobile application will allow service providers to better utilise unused capabilities in their networks. This is a great example of how we innovate to help service providers monetise their 4G and 5G network investments to the benefit of consumers, business users and enterprises.”

Ericsson Dynamic End-user Boost is powered by Ericsson One Network, a cloud-based intelligent platform based on flexible network application programming interfaces (APIs), making it easy for developers to innovate new applications on 5G.

