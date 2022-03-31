Casablanca, Paris. 30 March, 2022 – DabaDoc and Orange are launching DabaDoc consult, a brand new service allowing the African diaspora residing in Europe and the United States to instantly offer a video medical consultation to their relatives living in their country of origin.

The launch of the exclusive service comes in response to a concern shared by many emigrants: taking care of the health of their parents and loved ones living in their country of origin, by allowing them access to a video medical consultation wherever they are.

To do so, the DabaDoc and Orange link teams have jointly developed a simple and smooth process: the customer, from the diaspora, wishing to offer a DabaDoc Consult signs in to the Orange “Transfert Pays” (country transfer) platform, chooses the amount they wish for the consultation, and then pays for the service by bank card. The beneficiary of the DabaDoc Consult then instantly receives a code that they can use as payment for the video consultation on the platform.

Launched by DabaDoc in Morocco in March 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, video medical consultations were quickly adopted by both patients and doctors as a timely alternative to limit the spread of Covid-19. The health crisis played a catalytic role in the adoption of video consultations, which have subsequently become very popular in all specialisations for consultations that do not require the physical presence of the patient. Video consultations offer many benefits: they save time, are discrete and ensure confidentiality, and also provide access to one of the 10,000 healthcare providers listed on DabaDoc.com.

The new launch falls squarely in line with Orange’s strategy to put digital technology at the service of everyone’s health in Africa, a continent where there is still just one doctor per 1,000 inhabitants (source GSMA). Some 14 e-health services have already been developed by Orange and its partners in seven African countries (advice and remote monitoring of patients, request for home care, monitoring of child vaccinations, etc.).

DabaDoc and Orange signed a strategic partnership in June 2021 aimed at benefiting from Orange’s technological expertise and payment solutions to enable the development of digital solutions that quickly bring concrete benefits to patients and the entire African healthcare ecosystem.

Transfert Pays, the Orange website serving the African diaspora:

The Transfert Pays website allows the African diaspora to remotely purchase phone top ups for their families in most African countries.

Orange aims to develop Transfert Pays into a multi service portal dedicated to the African diaspora, in order to make it easier for the African diaspora to cover essential products and services for their families living in Africa, ranging from healthcare to telephone top ups.

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East where it had 135 million customers on December 31, 2021. With €6,4 billion in turnover in 2021, Orange MEA is the Group’s main growth region. Orange Money, with its mobile based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has 60 million customers. Orange, a multi service operator, benchmark partner of the digital transformation, provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

