Möglingen, Germany. 14 April, 2022 – An American mobile communications provider has chosen USU Knowledge Management to optimise and deliver its customer service. Their aim is to create a high-quality and innovative service experience for customers anytime, and in any channel. The mobile phone provider will also use USU’s help centre to extend their support information for self-service on their website, while still centrally managing it from their knowledge base and thus not requiring duplicate maintenance effort.

As part of an extensive market evaluation, USU came out on top as the best-of-breed solution. Customer experts put the USU system through its paces in an individual test environment over several months. In addition to its extensive integration capabilities, the decisive factors were the performance and variety of functions, especially in the editorial and self-service areas.

“We are pleased to offer our customer an added value for individual and service-oriented customer dialog with USU Knowledge Management,” says, Sven Kolb managing director of USU.

