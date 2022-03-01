Partha Seetala of Robin.io

Tokyo, Japan & San Jose, California, USA. 28 February 2022 – Rakuten Symphony, Inc. has agreed to acquire Silicon Valley-based cloud technology start-up, Robin.io. The addition of Robin.io’s multi-cloud mobility, hyper automation and orchestration capabilities to the Rakuten Symphony portfolio aim to allow the creation of efficient, consistent high-performance cloud infrastructure and operations, from edge to central data centre.

Collaboration between Rakuten and Robin.io has been underway for more than two years, since Rakuten Mobile leveraged Robin.io in production for the Japan deployment of what they claimed was the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualised cloud-native mobile network.



Understanding the high performance requirements of mobile radio and network applications, combined with the need for financial efficiency and automated operation for scale, enabled Rakuten Mobile and Robin.io to create a complete cloud-native offering to deliver and manage the most demanding applications of this and the next era. Now, Rakuten Symphony and Robin.io are coming together to further accelerate and strengthen the complete end to end automated cloud offering for customers across the globe.

“Edge cloud requirements are unique and critical as mobile operators transition to 5G, The next era of digital experience requires another level of performance, responsiveness and consistency that enables telecom operator and enterprise transformation to be safely accelerated while creating a platform to support the next 10 years of experiences.

Robin.io’s cloud capability is proven to be effective for the most demanding workloads in mobile and we believe it will allow Rakuten Symphony to safely accelerate cloud-native transformation for our customers and prepare the industry for the future,” says Tareq Amin, CEO of Rakuten Symphony. “We plan to continue to invest into Robin.io’s cloud-native portfolio of products to further advance our capabilities and offer the most advanced and highly integrated cloud platform mobile operators demand.”

“I am delighted that Robin.io’s technology innovations over the last several years will now get a much bigger canvas to lead the vision for cloud-native transformation for the industry. Our vision to deliver simple to use, easy to deploy hyperscale automation is very well aligned,” comments Partha Seetala, CEO, Robin.io. “We believe Robin.io’s customers will hugely benefit from the synergies of cloud-native technology innovations from Robin.io, and the open competitive infrastructure solutions and global scale of Rakuten Symphony. This is indeed an exciting phase for us as we work together to bring a much larger ecosystem together to deliver higher value for our customers globally.”

With more than 70 patents in the cloud-native technology space, Robin.io claims a differentiated and comprehensive product portfolio, including:

Robin Cloud Native Storage (Robin CNS) – A high performance, software-defined, application-aware storage solution that has been built from the ground up for Kubernetes.

Robin Cloud Native Platform (CNP) – An open-source platform optimised for running data and network intensive applications used in production for various use cases involving databases, big data, data analytics, 5G, O-RAN, packet core & edge.

Robin Multi Data Centre Automation Platform (MDCAP) – The web-scale platform for metal-to-service orchestration and automation.

Robin.io has petabyte size deployments with its software running on tens of thousands of servers in production today that span across its product portfolio and services Fortune 1000 customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Adding Robin.io’s portfolio for cloud-native deployment, lifecycle management and orchestration allows Rakuten Symphony to deploy highly reliable, flexible, scalable, secure and resilient mobile networks built on the principles of open interfaces, virtualisation and interoperability. Together, the combined companies will also be able to deliver solutions for various traditional enterprise opportunities in areas of enterprise applications, data management, cloud and virtualisation. Following the acquisition, Partha Seetala will take up the position of president of the unified cloud business unit of Rakuten Symphony.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, and other customary closing conditions. The terms of the acquisition are confidential.

