03 March 2022 – Vodafone is using clever technology on phone boxes across the country to ensure customers and businesses can keep enjoying a great 4G mobile connection. Phone boxes in locations across Bournemouth, London, Reading and Winchester have been kitted out with miniature 4G technology units adding extra mobile coverage and capacity in the area, without adding clutter to the high street.

As the country comes out of lockdown and returns to work, the demand for data on the move is expected to grow again. As a result, nine phone boxes located in Bournemouth, London, Reading and Winchester have had technology fitted on their roofs which give a Vodafone 4G signal with a 200-metre coverage radius. This will mean more customers can use their mobile devices to stream HD videos, download maps and access websites within seconds.

The activity is part of Vodafone’s latest network modernisation programme to improve both 4G and 5G for UK customers. The programme will see the retirement of the old Vodafone 3G network in 2023, with coverage replaced by strengthened 4G and 5G services, so customers can access a more reliable connection in more parts of the country.

Andrea Dona, network & development director at Vodafone UK, says, “Our network has never been busier. Customers are connecting more than ever when they’re out and about, using maps, keeping up with work on the go, and using social media.

“Using these phone boxes to house mini 4G technology means we can keep up with demand and make the most out of existing structures on our streets. Adding more 4G coverage is important to us and our customers as we prepare to switch off old 3G technology next year.”

Similar technology has been introduced in phone boxes in Brighton, Edgware, Edinburgh, Guildford, Harrow, Oxford and two busy beaches on the Cornish coast, Polzeath and Sennen Cove.

