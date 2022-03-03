Mathias Johansson of Ericsson

stc has selected Ericsson’s Catalog and Order Management solutions for Open Digital Architecture (ODA) transformation to replace the customer order management capabilities of existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) & Order Management system. This falls in line with stc’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and build a resilient TM Forum aligned Open Digital Architecture (ODA) across its network.

Ericsson will provide stc a digital stack containing catalog enabled orchestration, TM Forum certified Open Application Program Interfaces (APIs), Cloud Native, Automation & continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) enabled solutions. Customer order management solution is set to aid stc in ensuring a digital transformation journey spanning charging, policy control, service order management, and subscription management.

Yazeed Alfaris, applications VP of stc says, “stc is providing innovative services and platforms to our customers and enabling digital transformation of the MENA region. A centralised catalog and order management system becomes fundamental as we look towards transforming our IT and offering innovative services centred around 5G and IoT. Our collaboration with Ericsson will not only help us drive new revenue streams whilst keeping ongoing costs in check but will also help us enhance our digital infrastructure and accelerate our digital transformation journey.”

Through the partnership, stc will be able to launch new digital services across multiple domains, networks, edges and partners in superior time-to-market, track customer order activities coherently across all journeys, digitalise user and consumer experiences, enable flexibility of revision at different order stages, orchestrate the order fulfillment process and smoothen the transition of stc applications towards ODA.

Mathias Johansson, vice president and head of customer unit Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says, “Our strong suite of BSS solutions is tailored to help communication service providers address their customer stc address customer experience challenges and delays across multiple touchpoints often brought about by legacy systems. With our catalog & order management solutions that ensure smoother integration and faster transfers of data between current legacy systems, we are confident our collaboration will help stc obtain a customer-centric experience across omnichannel customer touchpoints and front-end systems.”

Ericsson Catalog & Order Management is a cornerstone technology within stc’s Open Digital Architecture. Catalog-driven orchestration, Cloud Native and CICD Automation are essential for Communication Services Providers to cope with new challenges like cloud operational flexibility and automation that arising in the digital era of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT).

