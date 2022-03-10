Optus customers in Hobart, Tasmania with compatible handsets*, can now get a taste of Optus 5G thanks to the implementation of a technology that delivers high capacity and broad coverage 5G and 4G services utilising existing 2100MHz and 1800MHz spectrum.

Working with technology partner Ericsson, the first of nine initial Optus 5G sites has been switched on in Hobart with the remaining eight to be switched on by June this year. This technology milestone was achieved utilising a 5G Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Carrier with Massive MIMO capability on a Dual band 1800MHz/2100MHz 4G/5G Active Antenna integrated radio unit (AIR 1641). The implementation of this technology allows Optus to offer 5G services, with both high capacity and coverage, in areas where 5G 3.5GHz spectrum is currently unavailable.

“We’ve been working incredibly hard to be able to bring 5G to Tasmania and today’s announcement is the first step towards achieving this,” says, Lambo Kanagaratnam, VP networks Optus.

“We’ve started off with Hobart but we know that our customers across the state are eager to connect to our incredible 5G service so we will continue to look at opportunities to deploy this technology, together with our partner Ericsson, more broadly.”

Martin Wiktorin, Ericsson’s head of global customer unit, Singtel says, “We have been working closely with Optus to bring Ericsson’s 5G capabilities to Tasmania. The implementation of the Frequency Division Duplex will extend the 5G coverage footprint over a wider area, allowing more Optus customers to take advantage of the fast-speeds and low-latency required for exciting 5G use cases such as cloud gaming and video streaming.”

In addition to the deployment of the 5G FDD technology in Hobart, Optus has also switched on the commercial 5G Max site in Tasmania, introducing mmWave technology.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus