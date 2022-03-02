Philippe Lucas of Orange

Barcelona, Spain. 2 March, 2022 – Orange and Samsung Electronics announced a series of new initiatives that expand their long-term strategic partnership to enhance Samsung Galaxy user experiences across Europe. The two companies will collaborate to reduce waste and extend the life cycle of mobile devices; implement device and technology testing to prepare for the arrival of 5G standalone; promote the Samsung Galaxy multi-devices experience; and enhance the mobile customer journey with advanced digital services.

Together, the companies are working to reduce the waste attributable to Samsung mobile devices distributed by Orange by extending the lifecycle of a typical product. Orange will offer an extension on the trade-in and the collection programs on used Samsung devices and add a Samsung Certified Refurbished device program through Orange channels.

Additionally, the collaboration will leverage the implementation of the Eco-Rating methodology, a pan industry initiative driven by a consortium of European mobile operators, across Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The new rating will evaluate the environmental impact of the mobile phones during their entire life cycle from design to disposal, allowing Orange and Samsung to implement further improvements.

As part of this agreement, Orange and Samsung are also preparing for the deployment of advanced 5G standalone (SA) services. The collaboration will see the implementation of end-to-end testing of Samsung devices and technology such as network slicing and voice over Orange’s 5G SA test networks. The process will explore new use-cases made possible through 5G SA network capabilities to support both advanced industrial and entertainment-related services.

Orange and Samsung are also strengthening their collaboration to bring a connected experience powered by Samsung Galaxy devices to Orange customers. This multi-device approach will be deployed in Orange stores and online channels to support Orange’s multi-service strategy, delivering an immersive and seamless mobile experience to end users.

Furthermore, the companies will combine their product and technology assets to provide an upgraded digital activation experience to Orange customers through Samsung smartphone personalisation. Samsung will deploy SIM-based personalisation of its mobile devices for Orange customers on a single mobile software configuration. Samsung’s over-the-air personalisation service will facilitate the discovery and seamless installation of key Orange applications on eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphones regardless where the customers purchase their Galaxy smartphones.

Finally, Samsung and Orange will progressively generalise the deployment of eSIM activation to a wider range of Samsung devices connected to Orange networks. This will further simplify their users’ experience and reduce the share of plastic-based SIM cards used across the Orange European footprint.

Philippe Lucas, executive vice president, Orange innovation devices and partnerships, Orange, comments, “this partnership closely mirrors Orange’s core priorities, contributing to our goals to move rapidly to fulfil our circular economy ambitions and address consumer and societal demand for sustainable devices by pushing trade in and refurbishment schemes to extend product life cycles and reduce waste. Furthermore, our commitment to sustainability will drive innovation, enabling differentiation and ultimately deliver growth, as we respond to evolving customer needs. Our close working relationship with Samsung is a great asset in realising these ambitions.”

“Samsung is dedicated to innovative, strategic partnerships that enable us to scale positive impact around the world,” says Bryan Choi, executive vice president and head of strategic marketing of mobile eXperience business, Samsung Electronics. “We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Orange and see Galaxy devices being recycled and re-used in different ways and to help provide a more seamless experience for the Galaxy community.”

