Atlanta, GA USA. – Technicolor Connected Home has partnered with Bouygues Telecom one of the network service providers in France with more than 26.2 million fixed and mobile subscribers to develop and deploy a futureproof and premium Android 4K UHD set-top box (STB) integrated with Wi-Fi that delivers video experiences for consumers across the French market.

The flexible open platform, called Bbox 4K HDR, allows consumers to experience reliable IPTV-over-Wi-Fi which will enable Bouygues Telecom customers to enjoy a broad spectrum of high-quality TV and Android TV services and applications including over-the-top (OTT) video content and gaming over high performing Wi-Fi.

“Bouygues Telecom began with a concept and design for this new STB, and approached Technicolor Connected Home to make the Bbox 4K HDR a reality because of the company’s expertise and experience in integrating Android ecosystems. The teams from Bouygues Telecom and Technicolor Connected Home worked together successfully to develop an innovative and enhanced user experience for this STB platform, connected via Wi-Fi to the gateway, which will deliver premium services and experiences demanded by French consumers in a timely fashion. The Bbox 4K HDR launched on February 28, 2022 and is now available to consumers,” says Laure Joslet, marketing VP for residential market at Bouygues Telecom.

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home’s ongoing commitment to bring open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating customer premises equipment (CPE) and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.

The development of this new STB has strengthened the partnership between Bouygues Telecom and Technicolor Connected Home, as the two companies aim to develop state-of-the-art CPE technologies for consumers in France. This is critical because consumers have become increasingly dependent on the highest quality connected home services to support their entertainment, education and professional requirements.

“This project illustrates the innovation that continues to emerge from the strategic partnership between Bouygues Telecom and Technicolor Connected Home during the last several years. We have achieved an important step in meeting the constantly evolving needs and desires of highly demanding French consumers,” comments Mercedes Pastor, SVP for the Eurasia Customer Equipment Business Unit of Technicolor Connected Home.

“This new STB platform based on Android OS technology offers greater flexibility that enables Bouygues Telecom to keep the device continually updated with state-of-the-art features and allow subscribers to enjoy the latest innovative services and experiences available in the market,” she adds.

