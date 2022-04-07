Mitat Kizilelma of NetCracker

Waltham, United States – 06 April, 2022 – Netcracker Technology announced that it has deployed its online charging system (OCS) for Telenet to provide the Belgian operator with upgraded capabilities and functionality as part of an ongoing digital transformation program. Netcracker’s digital BSS solution, which includes OCS, will provide converged single-stack support for fixed-line services (Internet, fixed telephony, digital TV) and wireless services.

Micha Berger of Telenet

With the OCS deployment, which supports 4G online and offline charging and 5G converged charging system (CCS), Telenet continues a larger project of moving customers from acquisitions onto a single IT stack. This integration of multiple IT stacks and upgraded OCS will help Telenet improve time to market, implement an omnichannel experience for end customers and ultimately reduce IT TCO.

“Integrating our customers onto a single BSS platform is a big challenge, but with Netcracker as our strategic partner, we’ve been able to manage all the steps very well and realise business benefits, including lower costs,” says, Micha Berger, CTO at Telenet. “Netcracker’s converged BSS stack, including OCS, has given us the flexibility and capabilities to support our customers with an optimised digital experience.”

“We are thrilled to continue our long-term project with Telenet and deliver OCS capabilities to help quickly realise business benefits,” says, Mitat Kizilelma, VP of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker. “We look forward to future collaboration to help Telenet migrate customers onto the converged platform and gain additional features and enhancements.”

