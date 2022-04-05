Madrid, Spain and Boca Raton, USA. 4 April 2022 – Summa Networks is the European-based market specialist in Subscribers, Policy and Identity Management. Its solution is a complete software suite that includes UDM, UDR, AUSF, UDSF, HLR, HSS, AAA and PCRF/PCF to guide carriers in their transition to 5G, while still supporting their 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA networks. It officially announces its partnership with CCN, US-based core network integrator, that offers the most comprehensive and innovative solutions for IaaS fully managed packed core, IMS, content delivery and applications to MNOs and MVNOs.

According to Javier Martin, chief executive officer at Summa Networks, “Our subscribers, policy and identity management software suite is being recognised in the industry as a great choice for carriers of all sizes and geographies. The demand for our solution is growing in North America, where we already have a large track record of customers and partners. CCN’s local presence and expertise in integrating complex mobile core network solutions is the perfect combination to assist more and more rural and bigger operators in the region.”

“Our mission is to accelerate LTE and IMS network revenue through fast and cost-effective deployment of cloud-based NFV solutions. We selected Summa Networks’ cloud-based software suite because it is easy to integrate and deploy in any mobile network, while offering a comprehensive set of features that evolves with the market standards, for a truly future-proof solution.” says Adam Crane, chief executive officer at CCN.

Summa Networks and CCN have already worked on several joint projects in North America and Europe, including the delivery of a virtualised MVNO Core solution to a multi-country European MVNO.

As a commitment to local rural carriers, Summa Networks is member of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA). Both Summa Networks and CCN will attend CCA’s Mobile Carriers Show, 11-13 April 2022, in Tampa (FL).

