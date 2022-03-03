stc and Ericsson have successfully completed a TDD-TDD (Time Division Duplex) 5G Carrier Aggregation proof of concept (PoC) to support the nationwide 5G rollout with extended coverage and increased capacity. This will provide stc subscribers with higher data speeds while enabling a host of new, low-latency applications.

This PoC is the latest in stc and Ericsson’s journey of testing Carrier Aggregation capabilities. It is driven by Ericsson based on the introduction of 2.3 GHz 5G band and adding Carrier Aggregation with the 3.5 GHz, corroborating the success of the carrier aggregation test (TDD+FDD). The PoC took place on stc’s commercial network to demonstrate the benefits of 5G Carrier Aggregation for higher peak rates and increased network capacity. The field results and simulation of the PoC will drive stc in accelerating the introduction of the 2.3 GHz 5G band in the existing 3.5 GHz 5G band deployed network.

Badr Al-Lhieb, infrastructure sector VP at stc, says, “Leveraging 5G Carrier Aggregation on the two bands will help stc secure top rankings in speed and target highest 5G throughput in the Kingdom. With Ericsson’s global expertise, we are collaborating together to continue evolving the stc network to provide the best user experience to our subscribers in the most effective, innovative, and efficient manner. We are always on the lookout for the latest technology that will drive us forward in the direction of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Ericsson has been testing 5G non-standalone (NSA) Carrier Aggregation since the first quarter of 2021 using Massive MIMO radios. Enabling 5G Carrier Aggregation will pave the way for stc subscribers to truly experience 5G technology as more use cases are implemented.

Mathias Johansson, vice president and head of customer unit Saudi Arabia and Egypt at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “Carrier Aggregation is the foundation for a better 5G. It is an effective tool to extend the coverage of mid- and high-band, which also leads to increased capacity. Ericsson has a long history of collaboration with stc in which we strive to provide them with the latest innovation and technology for a better-connected Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

