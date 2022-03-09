Waltham, MA, USA 8 March 2022 — Netcracker Technology announced that Deutsche Telekom has selected Netcracker Service Orchestration to automate its B2B services across multivendor software-defined WAN, LAN and Wi-Fi (SD-X) environments. Netcracker is responsible for all aspects of the cloud-based solution, including build and deployment, as well as ongoing operations delivered as a managed service.

Through strong collaboration and the use of Netcracker’s self-onboarding DevOps tools, knowledge transfer program and Agile deployment, Deutsche Telekom will have the skillset and autonomy to onboard and configure new technology, services and features. The solution is hosted on AWS, ensuring global scalability if needed by clients.

With Netcracker Service Orchestration, Deutsche Telekom will benefit from simplified and autonomous operations in the B2B domain, mirroring a similar successful approach from core and transport domains. Services and features will leverage zero-touch provisioning and fully automated service lifecycle management and assurance. The solution will unify the management of multivendor SD-X connectivity and value-added services from client to cloud with a single pane of glass. Deutsche Telekom will be able to innovate faster with new SD-X services and better meet evolving B2B customer needs.

Components of Netcracker’s cloud-native domain automation solution include:

Intent-based Service Orchestration to maximise automation.

Service Catalog with a library of service models and templates.

Service Inventory for access to real-time service configurations.

Resource Monitoring for real-time assurance.

Self-Onboarding and Design to simplify and automate the onboarding of new services and vendor technology.

In addition, Netcracker will leverage its extensive ecosystem partner program with a wide range of strategic partners in the B2B domain to accelerate project delivery. By adopting a public cloud approach and managed services from Netcracker, Deutsche Telekom can benefit from cloud scale and business agility to adapt quickly in the dynamic B2B market.

Yaniv Zilberman

“We looked at the hypercompetitive and critical enterprise market and knew we wanted the most cutting-edge automation software with a cloud deployment model so that we could gain new revenue streams in multiple B2B segments,” says Peter Arbitter, senior VP for B2B portfolio & product management at Telekom Deutschland, Deutsche Telecom’s service unit for enterprise telco clients. “Through our extensive collaboration with Netcracker, we have reached an important milestone that lays the foundation for innovation and business growth.”

“We are extremely excited to continue our orchestration journey alongside Deutsche Telekom as they undertake this critical step to boost their B2B business and deliver more value to enterprise customers,” says Yaniv Zilberman, VP of strategic accounts at Netcracker. “We look forward to ongoing success with one of the most innovative communications companies in the world.”

