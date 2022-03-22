Ken Tamagawa of Soracom

London, UK. 22 March 2022 – Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, has entered an agreement with Orange Wholesale France to expand its network for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity around the world.

Soracom is delivering a highly competitive bundle of IoT connectivity and advanced network management capabilities. The partnership with Orange also enables Soracom to offer advanced IoT connectivity to innovators as an extension of Orange’s existing strong roaming partnerships across more than 220 destinations and 700 network operators.

Orange Wholesale France is the mobile network operator (MNO) in France and a specialist in global IoT connectivity. Its international footprint, access to the networks in terms of speed and coverage, and a wide range of connectivity options including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LPWA and upcoming new radio technologies make it a strong partner as Soracom continues to grow.

With an expanding platform representing more than 4 million IoT connections around the world, Soracom is firmly committed to ensuring reliable connectivity wherever customer devices are deployed. This commitment extends not only to multiple redundant coverage layers wherever possible, as well as maximum coverage flexibility through support for eSIM, iSIM, and even UICC-compatible multi-IMSI solutions.

“From the very beginning, Soracom has focused on making advanced IoT connectivity accessible to any IoT innovator, anywhere in the world,” says Ken Tamagawa, Soracom CEO and co-founder. “This partnership with Orange Wholesale France allows us to bring the capability of France’s MNO to Soracom customers around the world, helping them accelerate time to market.”

“In the highly competitive European market for IoT connectivity services, providers need to offer more than just a contract for a certain amount of mobile data,” says Alexis Susset, Soracom vice president of global product and EU sales. “As a technology partner, Soracom is committed to delivering both the value and the technical capability that innovators need to succeed in IoT.”

“We are delighted to support Soracom’s international IoT expansion. Orange Wholesale France’s value proposition is all about trusted premium IoT connectivity for IoT MVNOs. This partnership with Soracom will bring innovation into the market and accelerate IoT growth on a large scale,” says Benedicte Javelot, Orange Wholesale France CEO.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus