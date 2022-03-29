Bob Titus of Netcracker

Waltham, MA and Abu Dhabi, UAE. 29 March 2022 – Netcracker and NEC Corporation announced that e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), has deployed Netcracker Edge Orchestration to innovate with 5G and new edge services in vertical markets. Etisalat UAE, from e& will create new business value for its enterprise customers in the UAE by automating cloud-native 5G core resources and mission-critical multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications through hosting on distributed hyperscaler edge cloud platforms.

Etisalat UAE, from e& will initially target the industrial IoT market with a comprehensive range of managed cloud-based offerings for private 5G networks with 5G connectivity and specialised MEC applications. Enterprise customers can select services and network slices with guaranteed Service Level Agreements (SLAs) from a B2B portal. Netcracker Edge Orchestration then intelligently places the resources in the optimal edge cloud platform to meet stringent latency and performance requirements and ensures the rest of the network can support SLA service requirements. The solution automates the entire lifecycle of cloud services, 5G core CNFs, MEC applications and network slices across the edge domain and E2E network with a single pane of glass.

Etisalat UAE, from e& will use Netcracker Edge Orchestration to easily and rapidly expand its managed private 5G offerings into additional vertical markets. The unified operations environment includes MEC Application Orchestration and Platform Management, NFV Orchestration and Management, Service Orchestration and Slice Management, Active Resource Inventory, Assurance and AI/ML to automate any combination of resources on any type of edge cloud platform from design to deployment, optimisation and assurance.

“From day one, our priority has been to find solutions that enable us to bring innovative and differentiating edge services to diverse vertical markets and ultimately transform the way our customers operate,” says Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer at Etisalat UAE. “With Netcracker’s advanced Edge Orchestration solution, we can deliver our mission-critical edge services on demand and help customers from any industry to drastically increase their process efficiency, optimise business performance and unlock new opportunities.”

Khalid Murshed

“Etisalat UAE’s expansion into managed private 5G services showcases their innovative vision of the future, and we are excited to help them make that vision a reality,” says Bob Titus, chief technology officer at Netcracker. “Our Edge Orchestration solution will help unlock significant 5G value by providing essential automation and agility for high-value MEC applications across distributed hyperscaler edge platforms.”

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The telecom business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus