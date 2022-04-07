Foster City, California, USA. 6 April 2022 – MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation solutions, announced its partnership with CompaxDigital, a provider of cloud-native Business Support Solutions (BSS). The two companies are working with several European tier-1 operators to deliver a scalable and repeatable blueprint for 5G business transformation, delivering enhanced customer experience that drives revenue growth with innovative consumer and enterprise offers. To learn more about the partnership, read this report by TM Forum to discover why Telefonica Germany selected MATRIXX and CompaxDigital for their new B2C and B2B stacks.

To reap the returns on 5G investments, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are transforming how they approach IT infrastructure. Increasingly, CSP’s require modular, open BSS architectures, favoring the best products on the market and putting an end to vendor lock-in. Additionally, CSPs are opting for cloud-native, product-first, configuration-only solutions in place of customised frameworks to make automation, customer responsiveness and low-cost experimentation core parts of their business. By joining CompaxDigital’s Customer and Revenue Management solution with the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform, the two industry leaders are able to provide unified customer and revenue management and real-time converged charging across all lines of business and network technologies, including 4G, 5G and fixed networks.

“Real-time monetisation models and digital experiences are essential as organisations around the world prepare to deliver on the promise of new 5G services,” says Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “Together, MATRIXX and CompaxDigital provide open and modern solutions that meet our customers’ unique demands for success in the 5G and cloud era, paving the way for a frictionless customer experience across consumer and enterprise markets.”

While 5G adoption enables new, value-driven use cases across all market segments, enterprises in particular are expected to increasingly drive innovation with 5G-enabled technologies, including augmented and virtual reality, IoT, cloud and edge services. These new services will not only transform enterprise operations, they are expected to unlock new B2B2X offerings that only 5G makes possible. CSPs will be a critical enabler of this new market segment. Together, CompaxDigital and MATRIXX deliver complementary, cloud native capabilities that support CSP evolution, whether toward new and complex ecosystem offerings or simplified, automated customer experiences.

“The collaborative solution we’ve formed with MATRIXX is reflective of how industry leaders want their architecture to work,” says Robin Laliberte, SVP Global Sales at CompaxDigital. “Building a modern system requires open engagement and revenue solutions so customers can speed up their time to market with an iterative, agile delivery approach that meets their requirements across multiple lines of business. MATRIXX and CompaxDigital easily integrate to support digital-first experiences.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus