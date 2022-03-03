Plano, TX, March 3, 2022 – Ribbon Communications Inc, a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it has partnered with Odine, a virtualised and containerised infrastructure and solution integrator, to enable voice interconnect services for Turkish converged telecommunication and technology services provider Turkcell.

“Virtualisation and cloudification of existing services is a foundational step in our digitalisation journey and also helps us lower costs and simplify operations through centralised management while enabling real-time resource allocation,” says, Dr. Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell’s chief technology officer. “We selected Ribbon and Odine based on their domain expertise, innovation, and disruptive solutions.”

The comprehensive solution, deployed in Turkcell’s core network, includes Ribbon’s SBC SWe, which delivers the features and capabilities of appliance-based SBCs in a virtual software footprint, PSX SWe, a virtualised version of our centralised policy and routing solution and a virtualised Element Management System (EMS).

“Our aim is to provide best of breed solutions with our expertise to the operators as they evolve to a software-based environment, which is driven by agile vendors. We are extremely pleased to be part of Turkcell’s digital transformation journey,” says, Alper Tunga Burak, CEO, Odine.

“We’re proud to partner with Odine and Turkcell to enable virtualisation of interconnect services for mobile and fixed networks, helping drive increased agility and reduced capital and operational expenditures over the solution lifecycle,” says, Steve McCaffery, Ribbon’s EVP, EMEA & APAC sales. “Our SBC SWe delivers key benefits including elasticity and high availability without compromising scale or performance over Turkell’s global IP network infrastructure. We look forward to further supporting Turkcell in its digitalisation journey.”

