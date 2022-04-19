William Powers of CMT

Cambridge, Mass. 18 April 2022 – Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), the telematics service provider, announced that it is powering the new automatic crash assistance and digital claims services offered by HUK-COBURG, Germany’s largest insurer for private households. The programs use CMT’s AI-driven telematics platform, DriveWell, to automatically detect car crashes and notify an accident service reporting provider to organise rescue. The digital claims program creates digital damage reports that help customers with their claim. Both programs are free for HUK-COBURG and HUK24 telematics customers in the Mein Auto app.

“With help from partners like Cambridge Mobile Telematics, we have developed a system that optimally supports our customers in the event of a traffic accident, including notifying an accident reporting service provider to organise rescue if needed,” says Dr. Jorg Rheinlander, board member of HUK-COBURG. “Our new digital claims service is another milestone made possible by our telematics product. We now offer our customers not only cheaper insurance, but faster claims resolution with digital damage reporting as well.”

“With its new crash assistance and digital claims services, HUK-COBURG can provide their customers with emergency assistance, more peace of mind on the road, and an easier and faster claims experience after a car crash,” says William Powers, CEO and founder of CMT. “CMT is proud to partner with HUK-COBURG to bring these innovative telematics products to Germany and help them make roads safer.”

CMT’s DriveWell platform leverages advanced signal processing and AI to analyse digital driving data from IoT devices, including smartphones, proprietary Tags, connected vehicles, dashcams, and third-party devices. When the platform detects a crash, it can alert accident reporting services, which will contact the driver and notify emergency services if necessary. Auto insurers also use this digital crash data to offer customers proactive claims services.

CMT launched its crash detection program in 2015. It currently powers 80 telematics programs around the world, with millions of drivers using crash assistance and proactive claims services today. The crash and claims assistance options are available for Telematik Plus customers now.

