Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

Amazon Web Services (AWS) elev8, Africa elev8 joins AWS training partner programme to deliver cloud computing skills training in Nigeria, Rwanda. 5,22 Full Details

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Telia Telia accelerates company-wide cloud adoption by upskilling 2,000 employees on AWS and cloud technologies 5,22 Full Details

Amdocs A1 Telekom Austria Group Vendors showcase end-to-end 5G network slicing and monetisation, providing 5G network slicing proof of concept (PoC). 6,22 Full Details

Amdocs MYCOM OSI Definitive agreement to acquire MYCOM OSI to offer end-to-end service, network orchestration by bringing key assurance capabilities. 5,22 Full Details

AT&T Cisco AT&T expands access to advanced secure edge and remote workforce with new managed service. 5,22 Full Details

BT Ericsson Vendors announce multi-million-pound new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks for the UK market. 6,22 Full Details

Capgemini Orange Vendors confirm that Bleu will provide trusted cloud (Cloud de Confiance) services to address needs of specific French organisations. 6,22 Full Details

Ciena GTS Telecom, Romania Taps Ciena for network upgrade, increases capacity tenfold, and deliver consistent, high-bandwidth connectivity 5,22 Full Details

Ciena MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), Malaysia MSAR selects Ciena to help build its Digital Super Highway Network to reach data transmission speeds of 800Gb/s line rate. 6,22 Full Details

Ekinops Everstream Network upgrade with Ekinops FlexRate solutions to deliver high-speed fiber services. 6,22 Full Details

Enea Digicel Group Digicel deploys Enea AdaptiveMobile Security’s signaling security solution to protect mobile networks and subscribers. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson Bite Group, Baltic Vendor sign a frame agreement for introduction of 5G technology in Lithuania and Latvia, providing 5G network coverage. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson Chunghwa Telecom Cuts energy use by about 33 percent using Ericsson 5G solutions, driving energy efficiency and sustainability. 6,22 Full Details

Ericsson Deutsche Telekom Initiative transforms a live radio site using a management solution to harness solar and wind energy while optimising power supply and demand. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson Far EasTone (FET), Taiwan Alliance in e-waste disposal and management to minimise potential environmental impact. 6,22 Full Details

Ericsson Intel Vendors pool R&D excellence to create high-performing cloud RAN solutions, launch a tech hub in California. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson National Science Foundation Agreement to supply Ericsson’s globally-deployed Radio Access Network (RAN), core, and services at Iowa State University. 6,22 Full Details

Ericsson Orange Egypt Chosen to deliver antenna products for building 2600 MHz network to boost user experience, completion of rollout plans, license obligations. 6,22 Full Details

Ericsson Orange France Vendors sign five-year agreement that makes Ericsson Charging strategic monetisation platform for Orange France’s 5G subscribers. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson T-Mobile Partnership delivers suite aimed at increasing revenues, lowering costs and delivering new customer experiences through tailored 5G. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson Tampnet Deal to improve operational efficiency and worker safety at some of the world’s toughest and remotest workplaces. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson The New York Academy of Sciences Two-year program to offer students in Oman opportunity to collaborate globally on a STEM innovation challenge. 5,22 Full Details

Ericsson UScellular Vendors agree to help accelerate ongoing enhancements to UScellular’s 5G network, opening up opportunity for enhanced FWA. 5,22 Full Details

Etiya Bouygues Telecom Deployment of Etiya’s cloud ready end to end digital business platform for seamless customer experience. 6,22 Full Details

EXFO SUSE Collaboration to give service providers real-time performance views in cloud-native networks. 6,22 Full Details

Fibocom Aetina Vendors collaborate to bring 5G Release 16 capabilities to AI edge computer based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform. 6,22 Full Details

Google TEOCO TEOCO joins Google programme to deliver CSPs with flexible and scalable software solutions to plan, manage and run their networks. 5,22 Full Details

IDEMIA Telefonica Espana Deal to boost security of 5G SIM technology with solutions to protect users’ communications. 5,22 Full Details

Infinera Cabildo de Tenerife Deployment of Infinera’s XTM Series across regional government network infrastructure to increase broadband connectivity. 6,22 Full Details

Infinera GlobalConnect Carrier GlobalConnect Carrier delivers high-speed 800G transmission with Infinera’s ICE6 technology. 5,22 Full Details

Infobip BT Partnership to offer UK business customers with scalability, design and orchestration of personalised customer experiences. 6,22 Full Details

Kajeet Open Networking Foundation (ONF) Collaboration brings together private wireless and edge cloud delivered as a turnkey cloud managed network as a service. 6,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Azcom Technology Chosen by Azcom for verifying open radio access network equipment compliant with O-RAN specifications. 6,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Celona Chooses KORA solution portfolio to validate quality, reliability of 5G private network deployments for enterprises. 5,,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies FormFactor, DMPI, VDI Vendors join forces to deliver new 170 GHz / 220 GHz broadband vector network analysis solution. 5,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies NTU Singapore Keysight test solutions chosen by NTU Singapore to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies. 6,22 Full Details

Keysight Technologies Sauce Labs Partnership to offer cloud-based testing of enterprise applications on mobile devices, browsers, and secure desktops. 6,22 Full Details

Mastercard Paysafe Integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform, enhancing payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s merchant customers in UK, EU. 6,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Qvantel Partnership providing integrated solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). 5,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software StarHub Chosen by StarHub for real-time charging capability to power digital transformation and 5G future. 5,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software Swisscom Vendors expand use of MATRIXX Digital Commerce as its single, converged monetisation platform 6,22 Full Details

MATRIXX Software TM Forum Builds on advancing adoption of cloud native principles, as critical to evolution of modern telcos. 6,22 Full Details

Mavenir Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless) Deployment of a 5G upgradable mobile core architecture that supports existing 4G customers. 6,22 Full Details

Mavenir stc Deployment of multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA network on O-RAN platform in alliance with Mavenir. 6,22 Full Details

Mavenir Telefónica Hispam Partnership to supply cloud-native IMS Core for fixed and mobile networks across Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. 6,22 Full Details

Mavenir Tier-one MNOs Work closely with four tier-one Mobile Network Operators across Germany, the U.K to deliver Cell Broadcast functionality. 6,22 Full Details

Mobileum Digis Squared Partnership to bring a comprehensive set of network testing and cognitive optimisation solutions to market. 5,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Altice Chosen Netcracker cloud BSS, professional services to deliver a SaaS-based solution with optimised revenue management capabilities. 6,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Astound Broadband Astound will expand its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS, to support recent acquisitions. 5,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Globe Telecom, Philippines Chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency. 6,22 Full Details

Netcracker Technology Nuuday, Denmark Nuuday chooses Netcracker as its strategic partner for IT transformation programme in the Nordic region. 6,22 Full Details

neXat Eutelsat Interconnection with Eutelsat ADVANCE network to deliver wider coverage and better flexibility for ISPs worldwide. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia BT Vendors collaborate on highly scalable, power-efficient IP networks for UK customers. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Contela Vendors join on private wireless 5G network solutions for Korean public sector, offering diverse, local, and customised solutions 5,22 Full Details

Nokia Elisa Vendors achieve over 2 Gbps 5G uplink speeds on mmWave with Qualcomm solutions. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia LS ELECTRIC Vendors sign an MoU to develop Information Communications Technology (ICT) based solutions for new service models. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Innventure Collaboration to commercialise Nokia Bell Labs’ high-performance cooling technology for data centres, mobile network equipment. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia LMT LMT choses Nokia’s 5G Standalone (SA) Core to deliver new advanced 5G services, and more quickly monetise its network assets. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Metronet Nokia helps Metronet future-proof its fiber network for multi-gig residential and commercial services. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Microsoft Integration of Microsoft Azure Arc capabilities into the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform for Industry 4.0 use cases. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia NS Solutions NS Solutions uses Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology in Japan. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Optus, Samsung Electronics Australia Vendors achieved data session using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation technology over a 5G Standalone network in Australia. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia Orange Polska Ten-year network expansion deal with Orange Polska to cover network modernization and new 5G services. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Proximus Vendors enhance performance of 5G network slicing in demanding network conditions using radio software-defined networking. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia stc Nokia enables stc to launch managed SD-WAN services to its enterprise customers in Saudi Arabia. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia Taiwan Mobile Selected by Taiwan Mobile in an expansion deal to enhance the operator’s 5G coverage across the country. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia team.blue Denmark Nokia 7750 Service Routers deployed for team.blue Denmark to scale its network infrastructure. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia T-Mobile Vendors align to develop 5G private mobile networks and hybrid mobile networks to deliver superfast speeds, lower latency. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Vendors announce operation using digital automation of private wireless, 5G connected digital microbrewery. 5,22 Full Details

Nokia UScellular Extension of alliance to deploy energy-efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio, boost 5G network speed, capacity and coverage. 6,22 Full Details

Nokia Wire 3 FTTH deal delivers a 10Gb/second network along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, including the cities of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach. 6,22 Full Details

Ontix Small Cell Forum (SCF) Ontix joins SCF to accelerate small cell adoption, bring experience in 4G and 5G indoor and outdoor neutral host connectivity. 6,22 Full Details

Orange Sante DabaDoc Orange Sante platform developed in partnership with DabaDoc, addresses issue of limited and unequal access to healthcare for African patients. 6,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Colt Colt deploys Ribbon’s Microsoft-certified session border controllers to power new intelligent communications offering. 5,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications DSTNY Automate Alliance to enable service providers to rapidly deliver telecom services to Microsoft Teams. 6,22 Full Details

Ribbon Communications Kontron Transportation Alliance to upgrade SNCF Voyageurs optical communications network to modernise and protect their networks. 5,22 Full Details

RINA Wireless Summa Networks Partnership with Summa Networks to use its HSS (Home Subscriber Server) for IMS to leverage its mobile services. 6,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm ORS Chosen by ORS for live 5G Broadcast distribution during Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. 5,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Airways, New Zealand Partners achieve key milestone on path to modernising New Zealand’s air traffic management infrastructure. 6,22 Full Details

Rohde & Schwarz Comprion Vendors announce availability of R&S test profiles for eSIM device testing. 6,22 Full Details

Samsung Electronics DISH Wireless Multi-year agreement for deployment of 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across DISH Wireless’ SMART 5G network. 5,22 Full Details

Seadrill Speedcast Connectivity Vendors renew partnership with three-year service agreement, deliver technology across global deepwater drilling fleet. 5,22 Full Details

Senet Ready Wireless Alliance to deliver end-to-end LoRaWAN-enabled environmental monitoring and asset tracking solutions. 5,22 Full Details

Soracom ThingsMatrix Vendors partner to deliver turnkey services for enterprise IoT, and advance asset monitoring for industrial enterprises. 6,22 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect ComClark Network and Technology, Philippines Partner to improve connectivity services for the country’s public school network, raise bar on satellite internet. 5,22 Full Details

ST Engineering iDirect Intelsat Vendors enable simplified site installation solution, reducing coordination required to quickly activate new sites. 6,22 Full Details

Tech Mahindra Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Indonesia Alliance to provide digital solutions across Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, cloud adoption, data analysis, and 5G networks. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica, NTT DATA CIE Automotive Vendors integrate 5G in CIE Automotive’s internal logistics, increasing flexibility, efficiency, and traceability of processes in Industry 4.0. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Checkpoint Systems Alliance enables both companies to reinforce their position in the anti-theft sector in Spain. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Cisco Vendors join forces to evolve converged network and security offering based on Cisco SD-WAN, Security, and SASE solutions. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Constella Intelligence Alliance to increase digital protection, and offer consumers and SMBs high-level protection against digital threats. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech Netskope Vendors partner to bring cloud security solutions to the corporate environment. 6,22 Full Details

Telefónica Tech OneWeb Vendors collaborate to extend connectivity across Europe and Latin America and expand modern, digital infrastructure. 5,22 Full Details

Telsasoft Summa Networks Interoperability to allow carriers to monitor mobile network functions from Telsasoft’s monitoring solution as a single point of access. 5,22 Full Details

Teradata Orange Poland Orange migrates core reporting and analytical processes to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud to speed time-to-market, ROI. 5,22 Full Details

UScellular Ericsson Partners join on drone connectivity to test 5G network performance at altitude. 6,22 Full Details

Vodafone Cardinality.io, Google Cloud Vendors build smarter, pan-European cloud-native network performance platform to improve Vodafone connectivity. 5,22 Full Details

Wireless Broadband Alliance City of Dublin Alliance announce proof of concept trial of OpenRoaming in Dublin, delivering smart city vision with secure, high-performance Wi-Fi. 6,22 Full Details