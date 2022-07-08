VanillaPlus Telecom Contract Hot List – May/June 2022
VanillaPlus Telecom Contract Hot List May and June 2022. Get the inside track on who is winning telco business around the world.
|Amazon Web Services (AWS)
|elev8, Africa
|elev8 joins AWS training partner programme to deliver cloud computing skills training in Nigeria, Rwanda.
|5,22
|Amazon Web Services (AWS)
|Telia
|Telia accelerates company-wide cloud adoption by upskilling 2,000 employees on AWS and cloud technologies
|5,22
|Amdocs
|A1 Telekom Austria Group
|Vendors showcase end-to-end 5G network slicing and monetisation, providing 5G network slicing proof of concept (PoC).
|6,22
|Amdocs
|MYCOM OSI
|Definitive agreement to acquire MYCOM OSI to offer end-to-end service, network orchestration by bringing key assurance capabilities.
|5,22
|AT&T
|Cisco
|AT&T expands access to advanced secure edge and remote workforce with new managed service.
|5,22
|BT
|Ericsson
|Vendors announce multi-million-pound new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks for the UK market.
|6,22
|Capgemini
|Orange
|Vendors confirm that Bleu will provide trusted cloud (Cloud de Confiance) services to address needs of specific French organisations.
|6,22
|Ciena
|GTS Telecom, Romania
|Taps Ciena for network upgrade, increases capacity tenfold, and deliver consistent, high-bandwidth connectivity
|5,22
|Ciena
|MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), Malaysia
|MSAR selects Ciena to help build its Digital Super Highway Network to reach data transmission speeds of 800Gb/s line rate.
|6,22
|Ekinops
|Everstream
|Network upgrade with Ekinops FlexRate solutions to deliver high-speed fiber services.
|6,22
|Enea
|Digicel Group
|Digicel deploys Enea AdaptiveMobile Security’s signaling security solution to protect mobile networks and subscribers.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|Bite Group, Baltic
|Vendor sign a frame agreement for introduction of 5G technology in Lithuania and Latvia, providing 5G network coverage.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|Chunghwa Telecom
|Cuts energy use by about 33 percent using Ericsson 5G solutions, driving energy efficiency and sustainability.
|6,22
|Ericsson
|Deutsche Telekom
|Initiative transforms a live radio site using a management solution to harness solar and wind energy while optimising power supply and demand.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|Far EasTone (FET), Taiwan
|Alliance in e-waste disposal and management to minimise potential environmental impact.
|6,22
|Ericsson
|Intel
|Vendors pool R&D excellence to create high-performing cloud RAN solutions, launch a tech hub in California.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|National Science Foundation
|Agreement to supply Ericsson’s globally-deployed Radio Access Network (RAN), core, and services at Iowa State University.
|6,22
|Ericsson
|Orange Egypt
|Chosen to deliver antenna products for building 2600 MHz network to boost user experience, completion of rollout plans, license obligations.
|6,22
|Ericsson
|Orange France
|Vendors sign five-year agreement that makes Ericsson Charging strategic monetisation platform for Orange France’s 5G subscribers.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|T-Mobile
|Partnership delivers suite aimed at increasing revenues, lowering costs and delivering new customer experiences through tailored 5G.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|Tampnet
|Deal to improve operational efficiency and worker safety at some of the world’s toughest and remotest workplaces.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|The New York Academy of Sciences
|Two-year program to offer students in Oman opportunity to collaborate globally on a STEM innovation challenge.
|5,22
|Ericsson
|UScellular
|Vendors agree to help accelerate ongoing enhancements to UScellular’s 5G network, opening up opportunity for enhanced FWA.
|5,22
|Etiya
|Bouygues Telecom
|Deployment of Etiya’s cloud ready end to end digital business platform for seamless customer experience.
|6,22
|EXFO
|SUSE
|Collaboration to give service providers real-time performance views in cloud-native networks.
|6,22
|Fibocom
|Aetina
|Vendors collaborate to bring 5G Release 16 capabilities to AI edge computer based on NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform.
|6,22
|TEOCO
|TEOCO joins Google programme to deliver CSPs with flexible and scalable software solutions to plan, manage and run their networks.
|5,22
|IDEMIA
|Telefonica Espana
|Deal to boost security of 5G SIM technology with solutions to protect users’ communications.
|5,22
|Infinera
|Cabildo de Tenerife
|Deployment of Infinera’s XTM Series across regional government network infrastructure to increase broadband connectivity.
|6,22
|Infinera
|GlobalConnect Carrier
|GlobalConnect Carrier delivers high-speed 800G transmission with Infinera’s ICE6 technology.
|5,22
|Infobip
|BT
|Partnership to offer UK business customers with scalability, design and orchestration of personalised customer experiences.
|6,22
|Kajeet
|Open Networking Foundation (ONF)
|Collaboration brings together private wireless and edge cloud delivered as a turnkey cloud managed network as a service.
|6,22
|Keysight Technologies
|Azcom Technology
|Chosen by Azcom for verifying open radio access network equipment compliant with O-RAN specifications.
|6,22
|Keysight Technologies
|Celona
|Chooses KORA solution portfolio to validate quality, reliability of 5G private network deployments for enterprises.
|5,,22
|Keysight Technologies
|FormFactor, DMPI, VDI
|Vendors join forces to deliver new 170 GHz / 220 GHz broadband vector network analysis solution.
|5,22
|Keysight Technologies
|NTU Singapore
|Keysight test solutions chosen by NTU Singapore to advance 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies.
|6,22
|Keysight Technologies
|Sauce Labs
|Partnership to offer cloud-based testing of enterprise applications on mobile devices, browsers, and secure desktops.
|6,22
|Mastercard
|Paysafe
|Integration of Mastercard Send into Paysafe’s payments platform, enhancing payout capabilities offered to Paysafe’s merchant customers in UK, EU.
|6,22
|MATRIXX Software
|Qvantel
|Partnership providing integrated solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs).
|5,22
|MATRIXX Software
|StarHub
|Chosen by StarHub for real-time charging capability to power digital transformation and 5G future.
|5,22
|MATRIXX Software
|Swisscom
|Vendors expand use of MATRIXX Digital Commerce as its single, converged monetisation platform
|6,22
|MATRIXX Software
|TM Forum
|Builds on advancing adoption of cloud native principles, as critical to evolution of modern telcos.
|6,22
|Mavenir
|Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA Wireless)
|Deployment of a 5G upgradable mobile core architecture that supports existing 4G customers.
|6,22
|Mavenir
|stc
|Deployment of multi-layer 4G and 5G NSA network on O-RAN platform in alliance with Mavenir.
|6,22
|Mavenir
|Telefónica Hispam
|Partnership to supply cloud-native IMS Core for fixed and mobile networks across Mexico, Colombia, and Chile.
|6,22
|Mavenir
|Tier-one MNOs
|Work closely with four tier-one Mobile Network Operators across Germany, the U.K to deliver Cell Broadcast functionality.
|6,22
|Mobileum
|Digis Squared
|Partnership to bring a comprehensive set of network testing and cognitive optimisation solutions to market.
|5,22
|Netcracker Technology
|Altice
|Chosen Netcracker cloud BSS, professional services to deliver a SaaS-based solution with optimised revenue management capabilities.
|6,22
|Netcracker Technology
|Astound Broadband
|Astound will expand its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS, to support recent acquisitions.
|5,22
|Netcracker Technology
|Globe Telecom, Philippines
|Chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and to maintain a higher level of operational efficiency.
|6,22
|Netcracker Technology
|Nuuday, Denmark
|Nuuday chooses Netcracker as its strategic partner for IT transformation programme in the Nordic region.
|6,22
|neXat
|Eutelsat
|Interconnection with Eutelsat ADVANCE network to deliver wider coverage and better flexibility for ISPs worldwide.
|6,22
|Nokia
|BT
|Vendors collaborate on highly scalable, power-efficient IP networks for UK customers.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Contela
|Vendors join on private wireless 5G network solutions for Korean public sector, offering diverse, local, and customised solutions
|5,22
|Nokia
|Elisa
|Vendors achieve over 2 Gbps 5G uplink speeds on mmWave with Qualcomm solutions.
|6,22
|Nokia
|LS ELECTRIC
|Vendors sign an MoU to develop Information Communications Technology (ICT) based solutions for new service models.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Innventure
|Collaboration to commercialise Nokia Bell Labs’ high-performance cooling technology for data centres, mobile network equipment.
|6,22
|Nokia
|LMT
|LMT choses Nokia’s 5G Standalone (SA) Core to deliver new advanced 5G services, and more quickly monetise its network assets.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Metronet
|Nokia helps Metronet future-proof its fiber network for multi-gig residential and commercial services.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Microsoft
|Integration of Microsoft Azure Arc capabilities into the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform for Industry 4.0 use cases.
|5,22
|Nokia
|NS Solutions
|NS Solutions uses Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology in Japan.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Optus, Samsung Electronics Australia
|Vendors achieved data session using 3 Components (3CC) Carrier Aggregation technology over a 5G Standalone network in Australia.
|5,22
|Nokia
|Orange Polska
|Ten-year network expansion deal with Orange Polska to cover network modernization and new 5G services.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Proximus
|Vendors enhance performance of 5G network slicing in demanding network conditions using radio software-defined networking.
|6,22
|Nokia
|stc
|Nokia enables stc to launch managed SD-WAN services to its enterprise customers in Saudi Arabia.
|5,22
|Nokia
|Taiwan Mobile
|Selected by Taiwan Mobile in an expansion deal to enhance the operator’s 5G coverage across the country.
|5,22
|Nokia
|team.blue Denmark
|Nokia 7750 Service Routers deployed for team.blue Denmark to scale its network infrastructure.
|5,22
|Nokia
|T-Mobile
|Vendors align to develop 5G private mobile networks and hybrid mobile networks to deliver superfast speeds, lower latency.
|5,22
|Nokia
|University of Technology Sydney (UTS)
|Vendors announce operation using digital automation of private wireless, 5G connected digital microbrewery.
|5,22
|Nokia
|UScellular
|Extension of alliance to deploy energy-efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio, boost 5G network speed, capacity and coverage.
|6,22
|Nokia
|Wire 3
|FTTH deal delivers a 10Gb/second network along Florida’s Atlantic Coast, including the cities of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.
|6,22
|Ontix
|Small Cell Forum (SCF)
|Ontix joins SCF to accelerate small cell adoption, bring experience in 4G and 5G indoor and outdoor neutral host connectivity.
|6,22
|Orange Sante
|DabaDoc
|Orange Sante platform developed in partnership with DabaDoc, addresses issue of limited and unequal access to healthcare for African patients.
|6,22
|Ribbon Communications
|Colt
|Colt deploys Ribbon’s Microsoft-certified session border controllers to power new intelligent communications offering.
|5,22
|Ribbon Communications
|DSTNY Automate
|Alliance to enable service providers to rapidly deliver telecom services to Microsoft Teams.
|6,22
|Ribbon Communications
|Kontron Transportation
|Alliance to upgrade SNCF Voyageurs optical communications network to modernise and protect their networks.
|5,22
|RINA Wireless
|Summa Networks
|Partnership with Summa Networks to use its HSS (Home Subscriber Server) for IMS to leverage its mobile services.
|6,22
|Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm
|ORS
|Chosen by ORS for live 5G Broadcast distribution during Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna.
|5,22
|Rohde & Schwarz
|Airways, New Zealand
|Partners achieve key milestone on path to modernising New Zealand’s air traffic management infrastructure.
|6,22
|Rohde & Schwarz
|Comprion
|Vendors announce availability of R&S test profiles for eSIM device testing.
|6,22
|Samsung Electronics
|DISH Wireless
|Multi-year agreement for deployment of 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across DISH Wireless’ SMART 5G network.
|5,22
|Seadrill
|Speedcast Connectivity
|Vendors renew partnership with three-year service agreement, deliver technology across global deepwater drilling fleet.
|5,22
|Senet
|Ready Wireless
|Alliance to deliver end-to-end LoRaWAN-enabled environmental monitoring and asset tracking solutions.
|5,22
|Soracom
|ThingsMatrix
|Vendors partner to deliver turnkey services for enterprise IoT, and advance asset monitoring for industrial enterprises.
|6,22
|ST Engineering iDirect
|ComClark Network and Technology, Philippines
|Partner to improve connectivity services for the country’s public school network, raise bar on satellite internet.
|5,22
|ST Engineering iDirect
|Intelsat
|Vendors enable simplified site installation solution, reducing coordination required to quickly activate new sites.
|6,22
|Tech Mahindra
|Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Indonesia
|Alliance to provide digital solutions across Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, cloud adoption, data analysis, and 5G networks.
|6,22
|Telefónica, NTT DATA
|CIE Automotive
|Vendors integrate 5G in CIE Automotive’s internal logistics, increasing flexibility, efficiency, and traceability of processes in Industry 4.0.
|6,22
|Telefónica Tech
|Checkpoint Systems
|Alliance enables both companies to reinforce their position in the anti-theft sector in Spain.
|6,22
|Telefónica Tech
|Cisco
|Vendors join forces to evolve converged network and security offering based on Cisco SD-WAN, Security, and SASE solutions.
|6,22
|Telefónica Tech
|Constella Intelligence
|Alliance to increase digital protection, and offer consumers and SMBs high-level protection against digital threats.
|6,22
|Telefónica Tech
|Netskope
|Vendors partner to bring cloud security solutions to the corporate environment.
|6,22
|Telefónica Tech
|OneWeb
|Vendors collaborate to extend connectivity across Europe and Latin America and expand modern, digital infrastructure.
|5,22
|Telsasoft
|Summa Networks
|Interoperability to allow carriers to monitor mobile network functions from Telsasoft’s monitoring solution as a single point of access.
|5,22
|Teradata
|Orange Poland
|Orange migrates core reporting and analytical processes to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud to speed time-to-market, ROI.
|5,22
|UScellular
|Ericsson
|Partners join on drone connectivity to test 5G network performance at altitude.
|6,22
|Vodafone
|Cardinality.io, Google Cloud
|Vendors build smarter, pan-European cloud-native network performance platform to improve Vodafone connectivity.
|5,22
|Wireless Broadband Alliance
|City of Dublin
|Alliance announce proof of concept trial of OpenRoaming in Dublin, delivering smart city vision with secure, high-performance Wi-Fi.
|6,22
|Wyld Networks
|Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
|Partnership to develop IoT terminals to support the new satellite IoT network.
|5,22
