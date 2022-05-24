Cupertino, United States and London, United Kingdom. 24 May 2022 – Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, and Digis Squared, a market provider in network services and AI-assisted tools, announced that the companies have entered a strategic partnership to bring a comprehensive set of network testing and cognitive optimisation solutions to market.

The collaboration brings together Digis Squared’s deep expertise in developing cognitive tools to automate and analyse radio network and edge to edge performance, and optimising networks and capacity management to benefit the customer experience, and Mobileum, whose highly scalable and flexible telecom analytics portfolio enables operators to improve business performance, monitor customer experience, and access new monetisation opportunities.

Ron Haberman, Mobileum chief product officer, comments, “Finding meaning in data is what we do. Mobileum’s active intelligence platform enables communications service providers (CSPs) to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real time actions to increase revenue, enhance the customer experience, reduce costs, and streamline operations. The partnership with Digis Squared extends the edge to edge network testing, optimisation, planning, and management capabilities we can deliver. In addition, the in-house expertise and capabilities that the Digis Squared team brings in machine learning analytics is a great fit with our predictive analytics and automated actions approach.”

AbdelRahman Fady, Digis Squared CTO, comments, “Digis Squared is pleased to partner with Mobileum to provide a more comprehensive testing solution across legacy 2G and 3G technologies through 4G to 5G, private networks and OpenRAN. With 5G, IoT, and OpenRAN deployments already underway, this new ecosystem will see CSPs working with a distributed value-chain of stakeholders and information silos that require a new approach to monitoring digital risk and analysing data. AI tools that can swiftly identify issues and automatically solve known problems will be vital to ensure the smooth operations of the highly complex multi-technology, multi-vendor systems, which CSPs rely on today.”

Mobileum’s active intelligence platform provides the actionable insights today’s communications service providers require to unleash the power of 5G and next generation networks. Powering Mobileum’s roaming and network services, risk management, testing and monitoring, and customer engagement and experience solutions, the active Intelligence platform delivers the advanced analytics, AI/ML, and DPI capabilities carriers need to enhance the customer experience, increase revenue, cut costs, reduce losses, and streamline operations.

The Digis Squared INOS solution provides single site verification, network benchmarking, and optimisation capabilities and is fully configurable live in the field. Fully customisable reports are delivered within 15 minutes of completion of data receipt, with access to 200 different network KPIs, network QoS, and customer QoE analysis. In addition to 5G analysis, there is considerable interest in Digis Squared’s OpenRAN capability as optimisation, interoperability testing, and benchmarking with legacy systems begin to move from PoCs toward commercial deployment.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus