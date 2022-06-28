Jon James of Nuuday

Waltham, MA and Denmark. 28 June 2022 – Netcracker Technology and Nuuday announced that Nuuday, the telecom service provider in Denmark, has selected Netcracker as its strategic partner for the IT transformation programme in the Nordic region. Netcracker’s cloud-native, microservices-based Digital BSS/OSS portfolio and Professional Services will serve as the cornerstone of the project to help the service provider eliminate legacy solutions, quickly launch new services and create superior digital customer journeys.

The transformation programme will support all of Nuuday’s lines of business, including broadband, TV, mobile and B2B services. Nuuday will also leverage Netcracker Managed Services for the solution, which will be hosted in the public cloud.

“We are now making the largest IT investment in our company history with the purpose of replacing complex systems and re-engineering our commercial and operational processes to make life easier for our customers,” says Jon James, CEO of Nuuday. “We want to accelerate our pace of innovation and transform Nuuday into one of the most digital and advanced telcos in Europe.”

“Netcracker is thrilled to partner with Nuuday through this strategic initiative to modernise its BSS and OSS systems,” says Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. “Netcracker is making its mark in the Nordics, and we are excited for the opportunity to help realise Nuuday’s vision to become best in class.”

“In Netcracker, we have found the perfect partner with a solid delivery record and previous success with large IT transformation projects,” says Monika Gullin, CTO of Nuuday. “Together with Netcracker, we will apply a best-of-suite approach and build a new modern IT stack that will allow Nuuday to concentrate on customers, channel management and product innovation.”

