BT and Ericsson has announced a multi-million-pound new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks for the UK market the agreement of its kind in the country.

The two companies have signed a multi-year contract that will enable BT to sell mobile network technology products to businesses and organisations in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.

Ericsson Private 5G is a fit-for-purpose, dedicated and agile private network solution that provides guaranteed high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage, making it suitable for a range of uses particularly in environments such as factories, education campuses and other large sites where security and ultra-low latency connectivity are important.

New innovative applications and IoT capabilities can be enabled through a private 5G network to improve productivity, optimise business operations and drive cost savings, such as asset tracking, predictive maintenance, connected sensors, real-time data processing, automation and robotics.

According to a forecast from MarketResearch.com, 5G private networks are predicted to grow at an average rate of 40% a year between 2021 and 2028, by which time the market will be worth $14bn (£10.7bn). Both BT and Ericsson believe there is significant demand from UK businesses looking to take advantage of the benefits the new technology can provide.

Marc Overton, managing director of BT’s Division X, part of its Enterprise business, says, “This UK-first deal we have signed with Ericsson is a huge milestone and will play a role in enabling businesses’ transformation, ushering in a new era of hyper-connected spaces.

“We have combined our skill and expertise at building converged fixed and mobile networks with Ericsson’s, sustainable and secure 5G network equipment, to offer a pioneering new proposition that will be attractive to many industries. 5G private networks will also support smart factory processes and the advancement of Industry 4.0 which can realise significant cost savings and efficiencies for manufacturers.

“Unlike a public network, a private 5G network can be configured to a specific business’s needs, as well as by individual site or location. They also provide the foundation to overlay other innovative technologies such as IoT, AI, VR and AR, opening up a multitude of possibilities.”

Katherine Ainley, CEO Ericsson UK & Ireland says, “This ground-breaking agreement with BT means we are together taking a role in ensuring 5G has a transformative impact for the UK. The high quality, fast and secure connectivity provided by Ericsson Private 5G can help organisations make all-important efficiency gains that can create safer, more productive, and sustainable business operations and help the country build global leaders in the industries and technologies of the future.”

