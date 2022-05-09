Ericsson and Orange France have signed a five-year agreement which will make Ericsson Charging the strategic monetisation platform for Orange France’s 5G subscribers. Orange France is the French telecom operator.

The standards-based, cloud-native Ericsson Charging solution will serve the nearly 28 million Orange France Customers, roamers-in and private mobile radio users and 20 million IoT devices based on a container based deployment using Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS). Ericsson Charging will be integrated with legacy business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) billing platforms, resulting in optimised cost and agility across Orange operations.

Highly configurable network services are expected to play a major role in the digital transformation of industries in the 5G era. These will also drive new requirements for charging operations.

Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, CTO Orange France, says, “Ericsson Charging solution will provide us with advanced technology and the ability to accelerate our time to market for new products and services, delivering optimised operational costs, and improving our overall customer experience with real-time information.”

Franck Bouetard, head of Ericsson France, says, “Orange France wants to drive its evolution to a full converged charging system for their 5G network. The Ericsson Charging solution enables them to realise, create, and capitalise on new digital opportunities”.

This agreement builds on the long-term Ericsson-Orange France partnership. In 2019, Ericsson was selected by Orange France as its Business Support Systems (BSS) provider for real-time online charging system to modernise and standardise charging systems for prepaid and hybrid users. This latest collaboration will ensure that Orange is equipped with the capabilities to address future market demands. It also allows Orange to build on the skills of local Ericsson teams to drive the project forward.

