London, UK. 9 June 2022 – Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), a digital telco in Indonesia.

Tech Mahindra and IOH will jointly explore and implement innovative, enterprise-grade digital solutions across Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, cloud adoption, data analysis, and 5G networks.

With Indonesia’s internet penetration rate standing at 73.7% of the total population at the start of 2022, both businesses have signed an MoU to drive digital transformation in the country and further bolstering the country’s digital economy.

Tech Mahindra has proven domain expertise in new-age technologies like IoT, data analytics & security, cloud, Industry 4.0, 5G, system integration, and IT & network managed services. In combination with IOH’s industry integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G-ready private networks and SDWAN (Software defined Wide Area Network), this partnership will be a big step in solidifying Indonesia’s digital roadmap.

CP Gurnani, managing director & chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra, comments, “Indonesia is among the fastest growing digital markets in the Asia Pacific region, and we see immense potential in terms of new-age technology adoption. Our partnership with IOH will help us in expanding our digital foothold in the market and will unlock opportunities for us across industries and sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions.”

Following the completion of their merger in early January, IOH has successfully maintained solid growth momentum outperforming the industry for three consecutive years since 2019. The new entity has a healthy customer base of around 95 million customers, with more than 120 thousand 4G BTS across the country, making it the second-largest mobile telecoms business in Indonesia.

Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison adds, “IOH is committed to delivering world-class digital telco experiences, connecting, and empowering every Indonesian. We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, a digital transformation provider, to accelerate Indonesia’s digital agenda and economy. This partnership also marks IOH’s milestone to continue partnering with global players and to bring best solutions to enhance enterprise-customers’ business operations.”

Last year, IOH launched 5G services in five cities, namely Solo, Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, and Balikpapan. Such a move is part of IOH’s commitment to bring world-class digital experiences and be the frontrunner of Indonesia’s 5G revolution. The company is also on track with its commitment to supporting the Government’s mission to fulfill 4G coverage throughout Indonesia through strengthening mobile internet network infrastructure by deploying an additional 11,400 new sites and expanding network coverage to 7,660 new villages throughout the country, which is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.

This partnership is also in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

