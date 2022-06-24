Ericsson has been selected by Orange Egypt to deliver antenna products for building a 2600 MHz network that will ensure superior and exceptional user experience as well as completion of rollout plans and license obligations.

Having recently been awarded the 2600MHz Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum and proceeding with an extensive rollout plan, Orange Egypt will deploy the Ericsson Antenna System to build a 2600MHz network that will improve coverage, capacity, and throughput. With better wind load, lesser weight, and high port count integration, the Ericsson antennas are also set to help Orange Egypt significantly reduce operational site expenses.

Ayman Amiri, chief technology officer of Orange Egypt, says, “We always strive to provide the mobile connectivity services to our customers in the most efficient and effective manner. With residents in Egypt becoming ever more reliant on mobile technology and communications, having an optimal network that offers super-fast speeds and meets user demands becomes crucial. We are confident that collaborating with Ericsson will help us achieve the network capabilities demanded in this fast-growing mobile space and help us roll out faster networks across the nation.”

Mathias Johansson, vice president and head of Ericsson Saudi Arabia and Egypt, says, “The antenna system is a fundamental pillar of an operator’s network infrastructure and is of vital importance in ensuring quality network communications. With the telecom industry having a huge responsibility keeping people and businesses connected in the region, we are committed to offering operators our state-of-the-art network technology and infrastructure. Possessing one of the strongest antenna system portfolios in the industry, we are certain our solutions will provide Orange Egypt with all the performance, capacity, and coverage required as they plan to enhance their network capabilities in the country.”

Mikael Eriksson, head of Ericsson Antenna Systems, says, “The antenna system is an integral part and one of the key components of a radio access network, impacting the effectiveness of the whole site. Advanced and high performing systems are required to sustain the high and growing amount of traffic carried by operators every day. Ericsson is proud to partner with Orange Egypt to provide their customers with a highly efficient system capable of not only handling today’s data but equipping the network for the future as well.”

With an antenna system possessing quality and performance, Ericsson’s products are set to offer Orange Egypt an end-to-end, optimised site solution that tremendously improves network performance in the country.

