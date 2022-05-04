Varun Galande of Qvantel

4 May 2022 – MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation solutions, and Qvantel, a provider of no-code BSS, announced a partnership providing integrated solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Building on their success delivering breakthrough digital-first consumer solutions for brands such as Very Mobile in Italy, the two companies are now extending their relationship to offer a transformed, digital-first approach for B2B customers.

Leveraging innovations in Qvantel’s Digital BSS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce, the two companies will make it easier, faster and cheaper for operators to grow new revenue in the B2B market. Read this joint whitepaper to learn more about the partnership.

“MATRIXX and Qvantel have already delivered outstanding results in the digital-first B2C world,” says Varun Galande, chief commercial officer, Qvantel. “The impact of digitalisation in terms of driving growth, delivering the best customer experience and dramatically reducing the cost to service, is well proven in the consumer market. It is a natural fit for us to extend our partnership with MATRIXX to enable CSPs to now provide digital-first experiences and flexible monetisation options for B2B customers.”

“Partnering with Qvantel, we are working to supercharge innovation while streamlining transformation of telco B2B businesses,” says Andre Gunnberg, MATRIXX chief revenue officer. “Increasingly, operators need the ability to move quickly and have the flexibility to experiment with evolving digital channels, expanding offers and emerging B2B2X marketplaces. Working together, we will enable operators to start small, think big and grow their B2B revenues.”

As operators around the world are launching 5G, their monetisation strategies are increasingly focusing on the potential of B2B as a growth engine. The combined Qvantel and MATRIXX B2B solution allows operators to make business agility a key differentiator in highly competitive markets. With both Qvantel’s Flex BSS and MATRIXX Digital Commerce offering no-code environments, operators are enabled to quickly develop new offers, new business models and new processes to support the emerging B2B market opportunities presented by 5G.

