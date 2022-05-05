Warsaw, Poland– Teradata reports that Orange Poland has migrated its core reporting and analytical processes to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud. Orange Poland, a member of Orange Group, selected Teradata’s as-a-service cloud offering as a key first step in their strategic and successful migration to the cloud last year. The anticipated benefits include increased flexibility, fast time-to-market, risk limitation and optimised ROI (return on investment).

Orange Polska is the leading telecom in Poland. It has the infrastructure in the country, enabling the company to provide services based on cutting-edge technologies, including gigabit fibre optic internet, 4G LTE and #hello5G. Orange provides mobile services to 16 million customers, and broadband internet to over 2.7 million customers. Its fibre network reaches over 6 million Polish households. Orange Polska runs its own R&D activity and is a provider of comprehensive IoT, ICT and cybersecurity solutions.

“Cloud enablement is a key part of our strategy, and proper technology choices are fundamental to transform our business and generate growth,” says Bertrand Grezes-Besset, chief information officer for Orange Poland. “Big data and analytics are leading the way, and we can now leverage the elasticity and agility of the cloud. It was absolutely vital that we chose the right partner to help with our first step. We did evaluate several options and Teradata proved to be the best architecture fit, with the least risk and the best ROI. Today, we are happy to announce the completion of our successful migration to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud.”

To support the migration, Orange Poland also engaged Accenture, which has collaborated with Orange Poland on the telco’s digital transformation strategy for nearly two decades.

“Over the years, we have developed mutual trust, which we continuously transform into new innovative projects the latest of which has been the migration of Orange Poland data to Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud,” says Paweł Krawczykowski, managing director at Accenture in Poland. “This important strategic migration involved moving a data warehouse with dedicated hardware to a new Teradata Vantage instance in the Google Cloud environment. Orange Poland will enjoy the benefits of significantly shorter restoration time for disaster recovery and the ability to more effectively leverage the cloud within the organisation.”

Bertrand Grezes-Besset

With Vantage on Google Cloud, Orange Poland has a cloud data platform that can start cost-effectively with smaller workloads and scale to support the wide spectrum of operational processes that use data and analytics to drive the business forward. From regulatory reporting and sales processes to network-specific analytics, every department can benefit from the cloud’s elasticity and scalability without sacrificing the performance and speed of the Vantage platform.

“We had used Teradata previously, in an on-premises environment, and that experience was valuable but due to the highly strategic nature of this decision, staying with Teradata as we moved into the cloud wasn’t a given,” says Piotr Sobczyk, business intelligence director at Orange Poland. “Once we did our research, the robustness and the capabilities of Vantage to deliver scalability without prohibitive costs, as well as their proven support for business-critical, complex workloads even in the cloud made the difference. The successful migration and the significant user satisfaction improvement confirmed it. We trust Teradata to solve the analytics challenges of today, as well as in the future.”

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It simplifies ecosystems by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses, eliminating silos and making it possible for enterprises like Orange Poland to cost-effectively and consistently query all their data, all the time. Regardless of where the data resides in the cloud using low-cost object stores, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof Vantage makes it possible to get a complete view of the business. By combining Vantage with first-party cloud services from Google Cloud, Teradata enables customers to expand their cloud ecosystem with deep integration of cloud-specific, cloud-native services.

“Leveraging the many benefits of the cloud is a business imperative, and the first move sets the stage for future projects,” says Mariusz Wadolowski, sales director for Teradata in Poland. “That’s why we are incredibly honored that an innovative and forward-looking company like Orange Poland has chosen Teradata for this milestone. In migrating to Vantage on Google Cloud, Orange Poland can rest assured its enterprise data is securely stored locally and will remain in-country available on the Vantage data platform and ready to operationalize the complex, enterprise analytics that drive impactful business outcomes.”

