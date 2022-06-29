Tom Burton of ThingsMatrix

Seattle, USA. 29 June 2022 – Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, announced that ThingsMatrix, an experienced IoT solutions provider that offers full turnkey services, has joined the Soracom Partner Space a growing ecosystem for building and scaling IoT applications to advance asset monitoring for industrial enterprises.

ThingsMatrix offers a robust cloud-based platform designed to simplify IoT development and deployment processes for enterprises. The company’s turnkey solution includes three versatile components device, platform and cellular connectivity enabling a full range of functionality from simple tasks to complex actions. With custom, off-the-shelf, or bring your own devices available to track and monitor assets globally, ThingsMatrix offers the speed, security and scalability today’s industrial enterprises need to navigate the complexities of IoT, thus reducing risk and accelerating time-to-value.

“ThingsMatrix’s versatile turnkey device solutions and service platform paired with Soracom’s reliable and advanced IoT capabilities is a major step forward for total asset management,” says Tom Burton, ThingsMatrix’s president of global sales. “This collaboration means that industrial enterprises will now have the ability to solve complex issues with an all-in-one IoT solution that offers greater efficiency and connectivity.”

Soracom announced the global expansion of the Soracom Partner Space in May 2022. The program now reaches more than 800 members throughout the world, including more than 100 certified partners representing hardware, software, solutions, and integration services. Soracom Partner Space members help IoT innovators accelerate time to market with as-needed access to complementary, solutions and services that are ready to integrate at every level of the IoT stack.

“Soracom is committed to democratising the technologies that help IoT innovators accelerate speed to market and ensure success at scale,” says Nicolas Lesconnec, Soracom senior partnership manager. “In collaborating with ThingsMatrix, we are able to offer a proven portfolio of solutions to our customers and ecosystem partners looking to improve their asset monitoring capabilities.”

