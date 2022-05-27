Dallas, Texas. 25 May 2022 – Nokia announced that it has extended its long-term relationship with UScellular to deploy the energy-efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio in mid-band C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum to boost its 5G network speed, capacity and coverage.

Mid-band spectrum delivers the right combination of performance and coverage to meet demands for mobile broadband and exciting new 5G applications. By adding mid-band spectrum to its low and mmWave 5G networks, UScellular can offer its customers increased speeds, expanded coverage and reliable services at home and on-the-go. Consumers can benefit from enhanced mobile connectivity along with access to HD video streaming, gaming, remote education and telehealth. Businesses will have new opportunities to utilise 5G and IoT connectivity for asset monitoring, security, fleet management and more.

Under the terms of the deal, UScellular will deploy Nokia’s massive MIMO radios, macro remote radio heads, and next-generation AirScale baseband equipment in the C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum. Nokia’s AirScale radios provide dual support for both C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum, offering a cost-effective deployment solution. The deployment builds on Nokia’s existing support for Uscellular’s 5G standalone (SA) core network and RAN for both low-band and mmWave 5G.

Mike Irizarry

Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and CTO of UScellular, says, “We count on Nokia to provide the 5G infrastructure that keeps our customers connected to the people and information that matters most to them, no matter where they live. As we continue to enhance our network, Nokia brings the technology expertise and portfolio range to help us provide a fast and reliable wireless experience for our customers.”

Ed Cholerton, president of Nokia North America, says, “By deploying the award-winning and energy efficient Nokia AirScale portfolio, UScellular is bridging the digital divide by addressing the growing mobile broadband demand for anywhere, anytime coverage from its customers. We are in close collaboration with UScellular as we provide solutions for its C-Band and 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum to ensure its customers will benefit from the power of true 5G.”

Nokia’s AirScale portfolio has recently added Liquid Cooling technology, making it a first-of-its-kind solution designed to make radio networks more sustainable and cost-efficient by reducing the energy required to cool a base station.

UScellular currently has low-band 5G coverage in portions of all its markets and has launched 5G mmWave Home Internet+ service in parts of 10 cities. It expects to activate this mid-band spectrum for customer use by the end of 2023.

