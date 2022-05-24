T-Mobile’s enterprise and government customers in the U.S. are set to benefit from a new Ericsson-powered suite of offerings called 5G Advanced Network Solutions (5G ANS). The suite is aimed at increasing revenues, lowering costs and delivering new customer experiences through tailored 5G.

The new suite combines Ericsson’s Private 5G hardware and software with T-Mobile’s 5G assets.

Ericsson RAN and Core solutions will enable T-Mobile’s suite of 5G Advanced Network Solutions.

As a result, T-Mobile’s enterprise and government customers can get the latency, security, reliability and speed they need for 5G-era use cases, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences for training or field service.

Mishka Dehghan, senior vice president, strategy, product, and solutions engineering, T-Mobile Business Group, says, “With T-Mobile’s 5G network, RAN and Core equipment from partners like Ericsson, we’re showing not telling that 5G MEC is real and helping customers to improve their business today.”

Asa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses, Ericsson, says, “The T-Mobile and Ericsson partnership is making it possible to deliver clear results for enterprises that want to take their business wireless.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus