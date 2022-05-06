Atul Jain of TEOCO

Fairfax, USA. 5 May 2022 – TEOCO, the provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Programme, as part of its drive to deliver CSPs with flexible and scalable software solutions to plan, manage and run their networks.

TEOCO’s, cloud ready, Helix Service Assurance solution will be further enhanced with the telecommunications capabilities and tools supplied within the Google Cloud. It will dramatically increase TEOCO’s competencies when partnering with our CSP customers around the world, to help in their digital transformation drive and accelerate their 5G adoption.

Inclusion within the Partner Advantage program ensures TEOCO can look to the future and build on some of the key benefits of the Google Cloud for our customers such as:

Monetising 5G: Allow our solutions to utilise and build 5G edge computing solutions that bring together 5G network, Google Cloud’s technologies, and edge computing to serve enterprise customers.

Operational efficiency: Allow our solutions to utilise Google Cloud with its easy migration tools, ability to run with agility on an all-VM-based architecture and innovate new solutions to support our customer’s network transformational plans.

Smart analytics: Utilises some of the data analytics tools to gain real-time insights, make data-driven decisions, manage network optimisations, detect fraud, and implement data-heavy solutions at scale.

TEOCO’s CEO Atul Jain says, “Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advance program demonstrates TEOCO’s ongoing commitment to innovation to support our customer in their current and future transformational needs.”

