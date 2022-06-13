London, UK. 13 June 2022 – Ontix, the company delivering Wireless Infrastructure-as-a-Service, announced that it has joined Small Cell Forum (SCF), the industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption. Ontix will contribute by bringing its rich experience in 4G and 5G indoor and outdoor neutral host connectivity as well as a deep working knowledge of Smart City initiatives to the Forum’s activities.

Ontix is disrupting the business model for the delivery of connectivity wherever it is most needed. Its list of deployments includes the rollout of small cells across the heart of London working in partnership with MNO’s, MVNO’s and local authorities to combine a neutral host and backhaul/fronthaul network. The company has also been an advocate of and contributor to the Joint Operator Technical Specification (JOTS) for Neutral Host In-Building coverage solutions, supporting technical discussions with operators and OEMs to realise deployment-ready neutral host in-building solutions.

“The value in neutral host isn’t about the technology, it lies in moving beyond the theoretical and installing operational networks quickly, and cost effectively, in the places where they can provide the most value to operators, local governments and authorities, partners and end-users,” says Patrick Bradd, CEO at Ontix. “The route to dense 4G and 5G networks, indoors and out, runs through small cells, and SCF provides a platform to drive the ecosystem forward. We’re delighted to join and excited to start working with other members.”

