Glo Gordon of MATRIXX Software

Foster City, California, 1 June 2022 –MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation solutions, announced that Swisscom, Switzerland’s telecom service provider, has expanded its use of MATRIXX Digital Commerce as its single, converged monetisation platform. With this latest move, Swisscom will now be able to extend the customer experience benefits of MATRIXX’s cloud native, real-time commerce solution across all product and service offerings.

Additionally, powered by the simplicity and self-service configurability of MATRIXX, Swisscom will gain the greater operational agility and cost-savings it needs to invest for the future. To learn more about our partnership, watch this fireside chat between Swisscom Ventures’ Stefan Koontz and MATRIXX CEO Glo Gordon.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve seen firsthand the value that MATRIXX can deliver,” says Philip Achermann, head of billing at Swisscom. “Powered by their Digital Commerce Platform, we’ve been able to achieve two critical objectives: reducing time-to-market and delivering customer experience. Now, as we make the next wave of strategic investments, simplification across every aspect of our business is critical. We chose to extend our relationship with MATRIXX because they are ahead of the curve in their work with hyperscalers, and we are confident that MATRIXX is a trustworthy partner for our strategic and secure journey to cloud.”

Philip Achermann

Singularly focused on delivering great customer experience to its customers, Swisscom’s goal is to use this latest expansion to move all of its services, ranging from existing connectivity offerings to emerging cloud, 5G and security services, onto the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform. As the customer of MATRIXX, Swisscom has been an early innovator using MATRIXX’s real-time performance capabilities to bring innovative products and services to market, while leveraging the simplicity and self-service flexibility of the MATRIXX solution to reduce operational costs.

“Securing this expansion with the Swisscom team is a tremendous validation of everything we’ve done together so far,” says Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “Working in close partnership with their teams, we have an exceptional record of co-creation, delivering the strategic flexibility and performance they’ve needed to establish themselves as industry leaders. With this latest expansion, we are thrilled to be the monetisation solution as they evolve and expand their business beyond connectivity.”

