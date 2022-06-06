Espoo, Finland. 6 June 2022 – Nokia has announced that LMT has selected its 5G Standalone (SA) Core to help the Latvian communication service provider deliver new advanced 5G services, like network slicing, enhance its network experience and reliability, and more quickly monetise its network assets.

The deal widens Nokia’s footprint in LMT, which already uses Nokia Cloud Packet Core, Subscriber Data Management, and software solutions for 5G signaling and cloud management.

Nokia 5G SA Core will give LMT the speed, intelligence, scale, and security to deliver 5G services while cost-effectively managing the operator’s network with near zero-touch automation and adherence to Service Level Agreements. 5G SA Core will also enable LMT to launch low-latency applications for Enterprise customers, as well as to build new capabilities within the network, including network APIs and analytics.

The deployment will also include the Nokia 7220 Interconnect Router for data centre fabric.

Nokia is a 5G SA Core market, with over 60 CSP customers around the world, including around 30 CSPs in Europe. In addition, 25 of the top 40 communication service providers globally by revenue rely on Nokia Core network products.

Gunars Danbergs, VP technology, at LMT, says, “To better monetise our network assets and strengthen our network agility and reliability, it is crucial that LMT deploy 5G Standalone Core. With our strong existing partnership, Nokia 5G SA Core gives us the best tools and functions to move the LMT customer experience to another level; and allow us to manage our network more predictably.”

Fran Heeran, SVP & head of core networks, cloud and network services, at Nokia, says, “We are proud to build on our solid partnership with LMT by providing it with Nokia’s Core Network technology to enable the rollout of advanced 5G services. LMT already provides its customers with a strong experience and we look forward to furthering that work.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus