Today, in Espoo, Finland. 14 June 2022 – Nokia has announced an FTTH deal with all-fibre service provider Wire 3. The Florida-based operator is rolling out a 10Gb/second network along Florida’s Atlantic Coast including the cities of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

Wire 3 is growing its network from Jacksonville to Miami, with planned deployments in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River and St. Lucie counties. The deal includes fibre access nodes for the central office, fibre modems for customer homes, service routers, Wi-Fi gateways and Nokia’s Altiplano broadband network controller.

Jason Schreiber, chief technology officer, Wire 3, says, “We are laser-focused on growth and want to get to 15,000 homes passed a month. When it comes to subscriber activation and service provisioning, automation will be key. We are using Nokia’s Altiplano platform which will be our main OSS Platform and all other systems will integrate and work through it.”

Ed Cholerton, president, Nokia North America, says, “We’re delighted to have been selected by Wire 3 for this exciting XGS-PON deployment. Not only will Wire 3 be able to bring broadband speeds to Florida residents today, but our Quillion chipset-powered kit can also support 25G PON on the same fibre, so Wire 3 can be confident that it can always offer the fastest speeds.”

