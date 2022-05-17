Hanover, USA. 16 May 2022 – GTS Telecom, an information technology and communications service provider in Romania and member of Deutsche Telekom AG, has selected Ciena to upgrade its network from 10G to 100G across the country. Designed with future needs in mind, the network gives GTS Telecom the ability to migrate the countrywide network to 200G, 400G and even 800G as customer needs evolve.

The deployment uses Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent technology, in conjunction with flexible grid ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers), to deliver consistent, high-bandwidth connectivity across the whole of Romania. With WaveLogic Encryption, GTS will be able to incorporate encryption services for customers in the public sector who require enhanced security. GTS is also leveraging Ciena Services for remote service migration and commissioning.

“It was vital to us that our customers could benefit from high-performance connectivity across the country, and Ciena made it possible for us to make good on this aim,” says Razvan Stoica, managing director at GTS Telecom. “The network provides improved scalability, security, capacity and low latency to support the growing high-bandwidth requirements of our customers. It’s also a real benefit to be able to increase capacity quickly going forward, to meet future demands.”

Virginie Hollebecque, vice president and leader of EMEA at Ciena, adds, “GTS Telecom is seeing exponential growth in the demand for capacity across Romania. We designed a network that allows GTS to meet customers’ immediate and future needs, while also enhancing performance and security to support an increasing number of customers and use cases.”

